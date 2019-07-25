Davenport police have arrested a man in connection with the armed robbery of the Gas America store on Brady Street that occurred two years ago during which the clerk was pistol-whipped by the robber.
Curlie Marque Quarterman, 34, who is currently serving a 5-year prison sentence at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility for a second-degree theft conviction out of Johnson County, is now facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft and willful injury causing bodily injury.
First-degree robbery is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70 percent, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.
First-degree theft is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years, while the willful injury charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Aric Robinson, on July 21, 2017, at about 4:30 p.m., officers were sent to Green Chevrolet to investigate the theft of a person’s 2013 GMC Sierra pickup.
The next day, July 22, at 9:51 p.m., Davenport officers were sent to the Gas America store located at 3205 N. Brady St.
According to the affidavit Quarterman went into the store wielding a handgun, threatened the clerk and took money from the register. During the robbery Quarterman pistol-whipped the victim three different times causing serious injuries to the victim’s face.
Quarterman was transferred Thursday afternoon from the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility to the Scott County Jail where he was being held on cash-only bonds totaling $40,000 on the new charges.
In the Johnson County case, at 3:31 a.m. on July 23, 2017, Quarterman was behind the wheel of the GMC Sierra he had stolen from Green Chevrolet in Davenport, according to the arrest affidavit filed by Iowa City Police officer Brad Reinhard. The truck was valued at between $25,000 and $30,000.
When Reinhard tried to pull the truck over, Quarterman fled and police used stop-sticks to disable it.
After a number of continuances in the case, Quarterman pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree theft, a Class D felony, and eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor, during a hearing Feb. 11 of this year in Johnson County District Court. Quarterman was sentenced to five years in prison on the theft charge and two years in prison on the eluding charge.
Quarterman was scheduled to be paroled on Johnson County convictions in October, but now will have to wait for the new charges to be adjudicated.