Iowa DOC suspends prison visits, volunteer activities in wake of COVID-19

The Iowa Department of Corrections has canceled visitation at all state prisons until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Saturday night.

"Our staff are taking every precaution within our power to ensure that the prisons are ready to prevent and respond to the introduction of COVID-19," said Iowa DOC Director Beth Skinner. "We are working closely with all relevant state agencies, such as Iowa Dept. of Public Health and Homeland Security Emergency Management, to ensure that we're taking every step we can to minimize the impact that this virus will have on our population."