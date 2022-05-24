Iowa DOT: Bridge path is getting protective barriers

The Iowa Department of Transportation has issued a statement related to Sunday's incident in which an SUV entered the bike/pedestrian path on the I-74 bridge, striking three people and killing one of them.

Ethan Gonzalez, 21, of Moline, died at the scene, which was near the path's Moline entrance. Two others, Charles Bowen, 22, and Anthony Casteneda, 18, also were struck and were described Monday as critical.

Chhabria "Chay" A. Harris, 46, of East Moline, is in custody on multiple charges, including aggravated driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to stop after the crash and reckless homicide. She is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $2 million bail.

Three days after the incident, the Iowa DOT has issued a statement on social media, saying temporary vehicle restrictions soon will be in place.

"Iowa Department of Transportation is deeply saddened by the tragedy that took place early Sunday morning and we are committed to preventing incidents like this from happening in the future," the agency wrote in statement posted Tuesday afternoon. "The path was built to fully separate users on bike or foot from vehicle traffic along its length using concrete barriers, along with other safety features. On Sunday, the driver involved in the incident was able to access the path at its entrance."

Many in the public have asked why barriers were not placed at the two access points for the path to prevent vehicles from accessing it. While the riverfront bike paths have no such protections, the path on the bridge is different: In the event a vehicle drove onto it, pedestrians and cyclists would have no escape.

"Iowa DOT and the cities of Bettendorf and Moline are taking immediate action to protect those using the path by implementing temporary measures, including the placement of large concrete planters on the sidewalks and curbs leading to the river bridge path to create an additional physical barrier between the roadway and the path," the DOT's statement continued. "In addition, we will soon install new signage and pavement markings on the path to provide more visual cues for motorists.

"Further solutions will be implemented as we gather more information about the incident and determine the best ways to help prevent future incidents, while balancing the need for emergency and maintenance vehicles to quickly and safely access the path."

Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn has said transportation officials in both states wanted to delay the opening of the path until all bridge construction and clean up were complete, but Bettendorf and Moline were eager to permit access to it.

Bridge-related construction and demolition are not expected to be finished for another year to three years, he said, and the community has been eager to use the path.

It was unclear whether the DOT's original designs called for protection against vehicles entering the path, but Tuesday's statement suggests no plan was in place to bar accidental or intentional access by vehicles.

