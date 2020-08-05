Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs order restoring felon voting rights

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds made good Wednesday on a promise by signing an executive order that automatically restores many felon voting rights.

During a ceremony in her formal Capitol office, the governor signed the order to restore the right to vote to felons who have completed their sentences or have been paroled or placed on probation, and set up a process where she will daily restore voting rights of eligible felons going forward.

The governor’s order does not apply to felons who were convicted under Iowa’s Chapter 707 homicide criminal code section — that includes murder, manslaughter and voluntary manslaughter — nor does it extend voting rights to felons with special lifetime sentences for sexual crimes or other offenses.

Those cases would have to go through the Iowa Board of Parole or separate applications to be considered.

Restoration of voting rights is not contingent on any financial payment, victim restitution or fines, according to the governor’s office, but the executive order does not waive or grant clemency for any court-ordered financial obligations, either.

“It’s a big step for so many on the road to redemption,” Reynolds said.