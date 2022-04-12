Iowa House calls for paper trail for catalytic converter sales

JAMES Q. LYNCH
DES MOINES — The Iowa House addressed the “growing problem” of catalytic converter theft by requiring recyclers and scrap metal dealers to keep a confidential log of paperwork authenticating ownership.
Senate File 2287 requires the seller to provide an original receipt for a replacement catalytic converter purchased fewer than 30 days before selling it to a scrap dealer or a junking certificate for a vehicle issued fewer than 30 days before the sale of the catalytic converter.
“What this bill does is to make sure that there's a paper trail for those who would break the law and to give a tool to law enforcement,” said Rep. Cherielynn Westrich, R-Ottumwa.
The bill also would be required to keep a confidential register or log of each transaction, including a copy of the information required by the bill.
Westrich did not offer data on the number of thefts, but said she heard from many people about catalytic converter thefts and the cost of replacing them. Victims, she said, include transit authorities.
The cost of a catalytic converter theft, including replacement, loss of the use of the vehicle and alternative transportation, can range from $1,000 to $3,000, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
It reported catalytic converter thefts jumped from 1,298 in 2018 to 3,3,89 the following year to 14,433 — a 325 percent — in 2020.
“This is a much-needed legislation … because there is a huge uptick in the catalytic converters thefts,” said Rep. Charlie McConkey, D-Council Bluffs.
The bill passed 88-5. A Democratic amendment to require that a violation of the law had to be intentional in order for a scrap metal dealer to be prosecuted was rejected along party lines.
As of March 15, 35 states were either considering or had passed legislation to address catalytic converter thefts.
A catalytic converter, which looks like a small muffler in a vehicle’s exhaust system, converts hazardous emissions into less hazardous gasses. A variety of precious metals are used in catalytic converters, with prices ranging as high as $20,000 per ounce for rhodium, nearly $3,000 per ounce for palladium and $1,100 for platinum, according to the insurance bureau.
There is a clear connection between times of crisis, limited resources and supply chain disruptions that drives catalytic converter thefts, the bureau said.
The bill goes back to the Senate because the House amended it.
Photos: Iowa State Historical Museum
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
State Historical Building Atrium – Welcoming lobby for school children and visitors to the state’s flagship museum.
CONTRIBUTED ARTIST'S RENDERING
State Historical Building exterior rendering of the active space that connects the museum with the State Capitol to the East Village.
CONTRIBUTED ARTIST'S RENDERING
State Historical Building Collections Vault Storage – It will give visitors a rare look into the collections vault.
CONTRIBUTED ARTIST'S RENDERING
A conceptual image of the renovated building welcoming visitors from East 6th and Grand Avenue.
CONTRIBUTED ARTIST'S RENDERING
A conceptual image of the renovated building from the street perspective from 6th and Locust Street.
CONTRIBUTED ARTIST'S RENDERING
A conceptual image of the renovated building from the State Capitol view.
CONTRIBUTED ARTIST'S RENDERING
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.