Iowa prisons expand use of N95 masks as COVID-19 cases mount

The Iowa Corrections Department soon will provide N95 masks to more prison staff to better protect them from COVID-19, which has infected more than 3,100 offenders and 478 staff.

Corrections Department Director Beth Skinner last week told AFSCME Council 61 President Danny Homan about the decision, saying officers at the Newton Correctional Facility would be the first to get them and would be fitted starting Dec. 1, Homan said Monday.

“We have been begging the department to get N95s,” Homan said in a virtual news conference. “They said, ‘Wear two of these (paper surgical masks). Wear a plastic shield.’ Now that we’ve had a correctional officer die of COVID-19, now we are going to be getting N95s.”

An officer at the Iowa Correctional Institute for Women at Mitchellville died Nov. 20 — becoming the first staff death from COVID-19. Eight offenders also have died from the virus.

Corrections Department spokesman Cord Overton said Monday the department long has required N95 use for all staff with close contact with offenders who have tested positive or are presumed positive. The agency now will provide N95s to anyone working in COVID-positive units.