Iowa State Patrol recover stolen vehicle after chase through Davenport into Rock Island.

Troopers with the Iowa State Patrol during patrols Thursday night in Davenport recovered a Ford Focus that had been stolen out of Rock Island.

Iowa State Troopers spotted the vehicle in Davenport and gave chase. While the Focus was eastbound on Davenport's 3rd Street, Davenport Police Officers placed stop sticks and were able to flatten the tires of the Focus.

The driver of the stolen car then drove at a high speed over the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge into Rock Island. The vehicle crashed into a light fixture on the southwest corner of 15th Street and 3rd Avenue.

The crash was reported to Rock Island Police at 10:34 p.m.

The driver, whose name was not released, of the stolen vehicle was wanted on numerous warrants. He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island for treatment of minor injuries. Two passengers in the car suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

