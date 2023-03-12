The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the victims of a head-on collision that occurred late Friday n the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Walcott.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. James Lancaster said in a news release that the crash occurred at 11:15 p.m. in the inside eastbound lane of I-80 near mile marker 284.

Lancaster said that a 2014 Volkswagen four-door vehicle driven by Tameka D. Paney, 46, of Rock Island collided head-on with a 2014 Chevrolet four-door vehicle driven by Andrea Rene Smith, 29, of Davenport.

Paney was killed while Smith was injured and taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment. Both Paney and Smith were wearing seatbelts.

Also killed were Jessica E. Carr, 34 of Fresno, California, and Brina Y. Anderson-Yoder, 23, of Cedar Rapids. Lancaster did not say in which of the vehicles Carr and Anderson-Yoder were riding. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators had not been able to determine the direction of travel for either of the vehicles as of Sunday. The investigation is continuing.