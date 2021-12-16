Iowa Supreme Court establishes juvenile justice task force

The Iowa Supreme Court announced the formation of a Juvenile Justice Task Force on Wednesday to “review the continuum of care” in Iowa’s Juvenile Justice System and make recommendations to improve its services, governance and data collection.
In a news release issued Wednesday, Iowa’s highest court said it is time for a “holistic review of the juvenile justice system.”
The court said the state's juvenile justice system is decentralized with its governance, services, funding and data collection divided among four state entities — the Iowa Judicial Branch, Iowa Department of Human Services, Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Department of Human Rights.
In the past few years, the court said, “Stakeholders implemented various programs intended to improve the juvenile justice system from their perspective. While well-intentioned, these individualized improvements oftentimes have repercussions throughout the system.”
The task force will have 64 people from multiple areas of expertise across the state, including service providers, law enforcement members, legislators, county attorneys, public defenders, attorneys, youth and family members, law schools and the four state entities that have overseen the system.
Members of the task force from the Quad-City area are: Juvenile Court Officer in Davenport Lynn Fitzgerald, Stephanie Hernandez of Family Resources Inc., Chief Juvenile Court Officer in Davenport Scott Hobart, State Representative Gary Mohr of Bettendorf, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, and Scott County District Associate Judge Cheryl Traum.