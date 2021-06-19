Iowa Supreme Court rules police must have warrant to search trash

Now, Iowa law enforcement cannot conduct a warrantless search of garbage that is waiting to be picked up.

In writing for the majority, Iowa Supreme Court Justice Christopher McDonald said Wright had not abandoned his property. The ordinance in Clear Lake states that only a licensed collector under contract with the city may collect garbage.

“In moving his trash to the alley for collection, Wright agreed only to convey his property to a licensed collector. Wright would have the right to retrieve the property prior to collection and the right to exclude all others from rummaging through his garbage bins prior to collection.

“Until such time as the garbage bags were collected by a licensed collector and commingled with other garbage, Wright had not yet abandoned the property,” McDonald wrote. Additionally, the officer who searched the garbage trespassed on property to get the Wright’s garbage.

In his concurrence, Justice Brent Appel said, “I regard the protections afforded by search and seizure law to be expansive and broad enough to include evolving concepts of property, privacy, and security.”