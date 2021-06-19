Iowa Supreme Court rules police must have warrant to search trash

Iowa police can no longer sift through someone’s garbage looking for evidence of a crime without a search warrant, the Iowa Supreme Court announced in a ruling Friday.
In a 4-3 decision, the Iowa Supreme Court made new law, according to a Scott County official, in the case of State of Iowa versus Nicholas Dean Wright of Clear Lake in Cerro Gordo County. The ruling caused a Scott County case, State of Iowa versus Ryan Joseph Hahn to be returned to Scott County District Court with instructions.
In its decision Iowa’s high court said the search and seizure of Wright’s trash without a warrant violated Article 1 Section 8 of the state’s constitution, which outlines searches and seizures.
However, Iowa Supreme Court’s decision does not preclude federal authorities in federal cases from still performing warrantless searches on garbage.
“It is new law today,” Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said Friday. “Before today it was generally the law that people did not have an expectation of privacy in their garbage because they had put it out to be taken away.
“So (law enforcement) officers, if they could do it without going on the property, could search trash,” Walton added.
In cases such as drug investigations, such as the case of Wright, police would find evidence of drug use or sales such as paraphernalia, drug containers, stems and seeds, and then use that evidence to obtain a warrant to search a house.
Now, Iowa law enforcement cannot conduct a warrantless search of garbage that is waiting to be picked up.
In writing for the majority, Iowa Supreme Court Justice Christopher McDonald said Wright had not abandoned his property. The ordinance in Clear Lake states that only a licensed collector under contract with the city may collect garbage.
“In moving his trash to the alley for collection, Wright agreed only to convey his property to a licensed collector. Wright would have the right to retrieve the property prior to collection and the right to exclude all others from rummaging through his garbage bins prior to collection.
“Until such time as the garbage bags were collected by a licensed collector and commingled with other garbage, Wright had not yet abandoned the property,” McDonald wrote. Additionally, the officer who searched the garbage trespassed on property to get the Wright’s garbage.
In his concurrence, Justice Brent Appel said, “I regard the protections afforded by search and seizure law to be expansive and broad enough to include evolving concepts of property, privacy, and security.”
But there are questions that likely will come before the Iowa Supreme Court based on the ruling, Walton said. One such question is, what happens when the garbage is placed in a garbage truck? When is garbage considered abandoned under Iowa law? According to the ruling it is not abandoned until it is commingled with other garbage. But does that mean a bag of garbage has to be ripped open and the contents scattered in the truck with the other garbage for it to be commingled?
In his dissent, Justice Tom Waterman said the “majority’s new de facto test — if a private citizen can’t search discarded trash, the police can’t do it either — has never been recognized by any court or dissent in the country. That is not surprising. The test makes little sense. Police officers can do many things private citizens cannot. For example, I can’t set up a roadblock for vehicle equipment checks. I can’t run red lights to respond to a 911 call for help. I can’t detain someone I suspect of a crime (Terry stop). I can’t offer a complicit neighbor a cooperation agreement to inform on the drug dealer next door. I can’t search a fellow passenger’s luggage boarding a plane or a fellow fan’s backpack entering Kinnick Stadium. Police officers can do those things and many others without a court-issued warrant.”
He added that the majority is “guilty of faux originalism, ‘living’ constitutionalism, and ahistorical analysis. The majority finds no support for its newly concocted test in the Federalist Papers or the debates at the Iowa constitutional convention. Those sources are neither confronted nor consulted to test its false premise that law enforcement historically could not search garbage.”
Waterman said: “Trash rips are an important investigatory tool for law enforcement; they gather evidence leading to search warrants that shut down meth labs and other societal scourges. We will now see more federal drug prosecutions in Iowa because today’s decision effectively ends the use of trash rips in state criminal prosecutions. Offenders facing federal time without parole likely won’t view today’s decision as advancing their civil liberties.”
Chief Justice Susan Christensen in her dissent said: “The most consequential portion of its ruling, which is that police are apparently now prohibited from utilizing any ‘means or methods of general criminal investigation that are unlawful, tortious, or otherwise prohibited’ if those means or methods ‘would be unlawful for a similarly situated private actor to perform.’ I wish our state law enforcement officials the best of luck in trying to decipher what methods of criminal investigation and exceptions to the warrant requirement are now available to them in light of that conclusion.”
A PDF of the decisions can be read online at qctimes.com.