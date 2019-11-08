Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking information about the theft of iPhones from the YMCA Boathouse in Moline.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"On October 27, while attending an event outside at the YMCA Boathouse, 1701 1st Ave., Moline, two people had their iPhones stolen. Two male suspects (pictured) entered the Boathouse during the event and are suspected of being responsible for the thefts.
"Moline Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying them."
Anyone with any information about this crime or any person(s) involved, are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.