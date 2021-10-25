'Italia had a big heart': Italia Kelly's mom remembers her daughter, and the long-time friend accused of killing her during a night of civil unrest

Sharon said it has been a year and a half of change for her family.

"It came out of nowhere, so it's just heartbreaking, especially for her sister who was her best friend. She took it the hardest. They were together every day, on the phone or in person, they were always together," Sharon said. "It just affected the family as a whole, because since she was the oldest, she was kind of the one that held everybody together, and she made sure everybody stayed together and made sure everybody had what they needed.

"We just sit back sometimes like, 'Italia should be here. Italia should be doing this. We should be with Italia,' and it's just not the same ... We're starting to finally come to terms with her passing. I think what hit us the hardest is how she passed."

Sharon said she was shocked when Belz was arrested, because Italia and her sister considered him a good friend. They'd known Belz since he was about 14, and Sharon has pictures and videos of him smiling and laughing with her two daughters.

"What I'm told is that there was an argument on Facebook, and he stated he was going to hurt her on Facebook, and that's all I know," Sharon said. "We never thought he would do anything."