It's been one year since two people were killed in a boat crash on the Mississippi River at LeClaire

An idyllic Sunday evening on the Mississippi River at LeClaire one year ago ended with the deaths of two people and the devastation of several Quad-City families.
At least a half-dozen people witnessed a collision between two boats near the LeClaire levee on Aug. 16, 2020, that resulted in the deaths of Anita Pinc, 52, and her fiancee, Craig Verbeke, 61. The couple was to be married on July 17, 2021.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources spent more than eight months investigating the crash, ultimately leading to felony and misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter against the owner of the second boat.
While Verbeke was operating a 19-foot boat, a juvenile was operating a 35-foot boat that is owned by James Thiel and/or his business, Thiel Truck Center, Pleasant Valley. Thiel was "assisting" the minor in the operation of the vessel, according to reports.
He unintentionally contributed to Verbeke and Pinc's death by "acting in a manner likely to cause death or serious injury by allowing his boat to be driven at a high rate of speed in an area of high boating traffic, thereby participating and aiding in the operation of a boat in a careless, reckless or negligent manner resulting in a collision with another boat," according to court records.
Thiel was charged in May with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, both felonies; two counts of involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanors; one count of reckless use of a watercraft and one count of operation of an unregistered watercraft.
He entered a plea of not guilty in June.
In recent weeks, members of the victims' families submitted about $15,000 in funeral expenses as restitution orders with the Scott County District Court.
Thiel's boat was traveling "over 40 mph" at the time of the collision, and the other boat was traveling "over 20 mph." There are no speed limits on the Mississippi River at the Quad-Cities, except for in no-wake zones.
Several witnesses said it appeared Thiel's boat was racing with a third boat at the time of the crash.
A DNR report shows Thiel's boat was occupied by 13 people, including four adults and nine children. At least one of the adults also was injured.
While Pinc died at the scene, Verbeke succumbed to his injuries three days after the crash. He was tested for alcohol, records show, but Thiel was not.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Aug. 27.