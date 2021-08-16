It's been one year since two people were killed in a boat crash on the Mississippi River at LeClaire

Thiel's boat was traveling "over 40 mph" at the time of the collision, and the other boat was traveling "over 20 mph." There are no speed limits on the Mississippi River at the Quad-Cities, except for in no-wake zones.

Several witnesses said it appeared Thiel's boat was racing with a third boat at the time of the crash.

A DNR report shows Thiel's boat was occupied by 13 people, including four adults and nine children. At least one of the adults also was injured.

While Pinc died at the scene, Verbeke succumbed to his injuries three days after the crash. He was tested for alcohol, records show, but Thiel was not.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Aug. 27.