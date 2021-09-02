"It's going to be nuts": Rock Island County courts facing 33,000 open cases with looming deadline for trials to resume

Other requests in the State's Attorney's proposal include funding to increase the hours of the office's IT specialist, who currently works 32 hours per week, and funding for a one-time bonus of $2,000 to be paid to each of the office's employees as a thank-you for the work they've done during the pandemic.

The Public Defender's Office submitted a proposal that included requests for improved technology and new staff, including a new assistant public defender and two contract attorneys who would work part-time on misdemeanors.

"I'm looking for viability options. Finding local people that know our system to assist us in resolving the backlog as contract attorneys. That's my idea," Durbin said. "The American Rescue Plan money will run out someday. So, trying to hire people from outside of the community to come in and assist us in resolving this backlog is untenable, because it's a short-time proposition. So, I'm looking for contract employees to come in and assist in that, in a short term, 12 to 18 months."

Villarreal said it could take as long as five years to return to normalcy. The backlog, she said, has forced difficult choices about who gets charged and who is held in the jail. Few defendants in non-violent cases are being held in the jail, and some smaller crimes, like possession of small amounts of controlled substances, aren't even being charged.