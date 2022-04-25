James Thiel Sr. found guilty on two misdemeanor charges in the double-fatal boat crash in LeClaire

A Scott County jury has found James Thiel Sr. guilty of two lesser charges in the 2020 boat crash that killed two people.
He was found guilty on two aggravated misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter, which carry sentences of two years each.
He also faced two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, which carry sentences of five years. He was found not guilty on those counts.
Thiel was not the operator of his 35-foot Triton, but he was charged with aiding and abetting the 15-year-old who was behind the wheel. He was accused of driving recklessly along the LeClaire levee when the Triton crashed into and killed Craig Verbeke, 61, and Anita Pinc, 52, of Moline.
Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, and the minor said Verbeke's 19-foot Bayliner crashed into their boat. Evidence taken from the damaged vessels, however, revealed the Thiel boat struck the Bayliner from the rear while traveling more than 55 miles per hour.
The defendant, his friends and a passenger testified that Thiel's boat was not racing with another boat just prior to the crash. Thirteen independent witnesses said they saw the boats racing and some saw Thiel's boat run over the top of the Bayliner.
The jury was made up of five men and seven women. Jury selection took two days, and testimony was presented for seven days, including more than 30 witnesses for the prosecution. The jury has been deliberating since late Thursday afternoon, with a break for the weekend.
Thiel also testified, saying Verbeke's boat turned in front of his Triton.
