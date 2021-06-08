 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jersey Ridge road closed at Lombard street
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Jersey Ridge road closed at Lombard street

  • 0

Jersey Ridge road is blocked off at Lombard Street after a fire truck hit a low-hanging power line Tuesday morning.

Fire fighters at the scene said no one was injured but some businesses in the area lost power.

The road will remain blocked off for most of the morning, until fire crews can ensure there's no danger from the power lines. 

Multiple firetrucks and a police car were present at the scene. 

Powerline 2

Jersey Ridge Road is closed at Lombard Street because a fire truck hit a low-hanging power line.
Powerline 1

Jersey Ridge Road is closed at Lombard Street because a fire truck hit a low-hanging power line.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News