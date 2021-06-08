Jersey Ridge road closed at Lombard street

Jersey Ridge road is blocked off at Lombard Street after a fire truck hit a low-hanging power line Tuesday morning.
Fire fighters at the scene said no one was injured but some businesses in the area lost power.
The road will remain blocked off for most of the morning, until fire crews can ensure there's no danger from the power lines.
Multiple firetrucks and a police car were present at the scene.
Emily Andersen
