Joseph Roberts escapes from work release facility
Joseph Roberts escapes from work release facility

Joseph LaShawn Roberts

Local law authorities are looking for a 33-year-old man who failed to report to work Monday from a Davenport work release facility as required.

Joseph LaShawn Roberts is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 186 pounds, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Roberts was admitted to the work release facility on Dec. 7 after being convicted of 2nd degree robbery in Scott County.

Anyone with information on Robert's whereabouts should contact local police.

