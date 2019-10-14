{{featured_button_text}}
Joy resident Scott Weatherly was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated domestic battery.

Weathery was taken into custody after the Mercer County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a disturbance in a residence. When the deputies arrived, they found Weatherly had non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said a woman was "released without charges."

The press release did not indicate where the alleged domestic battery occured or how Weathery sustained the stab wounds.

This story will be updated.

