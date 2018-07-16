The judge presiding over the case of Stanley Liggins, who will be tried a third time in the death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis, has again denied a request by his attorneys to delay his Aug. 28 trial.
Liggins, 56, is charged in the strangulation death of Lewis, of Rock Island, on Sept. 17, 1990. The girl's burned body was found near a Davenport elementary school. Prosecutors say she also was sexually abused.
He was twice convicted in Lewis' death and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction.
In the most recent reversal, the court said 77 police reports were not provided to Liggins' defense team and that prosecutors did not disclose that a key witness was a paid police informant.
Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, granted Liggins' motion to move his third trial from Scott County to Black Hawk County, citing heavy pretrial publicity surrounding the case.
His attorneys, Black Hawk County public defenders Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt, argued in June that they needed to delay Liggins’ retrial because they have no confidence all exculpatory evidence has been obtained and turned over to the defense.
They further argued that they needed more time to investigate recent witnesses who have come forward to determine if they will be listed by the defense.
Greve denied the request June 25. The attorneys filed a motion to reconsider on July 5.
Greve denied that motion in an order filed Saturday. She wrote in the order that based on the current law, “the court cannot find good cause to allow more preparation time for defense counsel.”