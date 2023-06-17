Experts for plaintiffs in several lawsuits related to the May 28 Davenport apartment collapse will have access to the site as early as Monday.

Lexus and Quanishia Berry are suing the city and numerous other defendants because of the May 28 collapse at 324 Main St., alleging the defendants were negligent. When a large portion of the west exterior wall fell that day, Quanishia Berry was pinned beneath the rubble, and rescuers amputated one of her legs to free her. Three other residents died. This week, the Berrys’ attorneys began seeking access to the site for their experts to evaluate. They also wanted materials from the site preserved and wanted information on the steps taken by the city to preserve evidence relevant to the case. Their motion argued the loss of that evidence would damage the Berrys’ ability to pursue their case. The city, through its own legal counsel, resisted the effort. Scott County Judge Jeffrey Bert granted the access during a Friday afternoon hearing. He also granted access to experts retained by plaintiffs in the other lawsuits that have resulted from the collapse. The plaintiffs’ experts and one from the city must develop a protocol for the site visit. Only attorneys and experts will be allowed to participate in the site visit, Bert said. The plaintiffs’ experts then have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to complete their examination. In the meantime, removal of material from the collapse site will be halted, Bert said.

Previous arguments

The Berrys’ attorneys filed a motion Wednesday, asking for:

A meeting between the suit’s parties to arrange for the plaintiffs’ experts to examine the collapse site. A requirement that Davenport preserve materials from the building until a “sampling and inventory protocol” can be developed between the parties or brought before the court. A requirement that the city produce information on the protocols, procedures and steps it took to preserve evidence from the site; what has been done with the evidence from the site; and efforts to segregate and preserve relevant tangible evidence at the site.

On Thursday afternoon, attorneys representing the city filed a resistance to the Berrys’ motion. Davenport’s attorneys argued in their filing that the plaintiffs’ motion did not explain what they wanted to examine at the site. The Berrys’ motion also did not acknowledge the state of the property, according to the resistance. The building does not exist anymore; demolition left a pile of rubble and other debris. “In short, there is nothing to inspect, measure, survey, photograph, test or sample on the property,” the city’s resistance states. “Thus, there is no basis for a site visit.” The Berrys’ attorneys initially attempted this week to halt the demolition, in addition to trying to preserve other materials from the collapse, but Bert rejected that motion because plaintiffs had not notified the city and other defendants.

More details about the Berrys’ motions to halt demolition and preserve evidence are available on the newspaper’s website. The city also argued in its resistance that it was unclear what materials the plaintiffs wished to preserve. “Tons upon tons of ‘materials’ are on site,” the city’s filing states. “It is not practical or necessary to keep tons of rubble.” Some material has been preserved at the direction of engineers, according to the resistance. That material will be preserved. Davenport announced Wednesday that it had hired White Birch Group LLC and SOCOTEC Engineering to produce a “cause and origin report” on the collapse at 324 Main St.

The plaintiffs’ request for information on the protocols and procedures used to preserve evidence at the site was premature and potentially too broad, according to the city’s response. The resistance also stated the query was essentially a discovery request, and it was too early in the case for such a request. Discovery is the sharing of materials and information between opposing parties in a legal action. When the discovery phase of the case begins, the city’s attorneys will respond to requests for that information, the resistance states. The city’s resistance also argued that there was no basis for releasing the information before the discovery phase and the plaintiffs had not cited one.

Further developments from Friday’s hearing

Bert also ruled that those involved in the visit must sign a liability waiver and the plaintiffs must cover expenses incurred during the visit — for the removal and storing of any material, for example. No one can conduct any destructive testing. Bert denied the Berrys’ request for information on the steps taken by the city to preserve evidence relevant to the case. He said that issue could be addressed during the upcoming discovery phase of the case. Before Bert’s ruling, Steven Hart, one of the Berrys’ attorneys, and Jason O’Rourke, an attorney for the city, further elaborated on the arguments they made in the motion filings. Hart’s arguments included that there’s no mystery about what the plaintiffs want: access to the site and whatever was left of the building as of Friday. They also want to collect samples for testing. Among O’Rourke’s arguments was that city experts have identified materials relevant to the incident and those have been preserved. Anything remaining on the site has been moved, run over by heavy equipment and otherwise altered by the demolition process, O’Rourke said. It is just rubble. Allyn Kilsheimer, the Berrys’ expert, said during the hearing that he could still use the materials remaining on the site to assess their strength and condition.

