A judge Tuesday denied a request to reduce the $500,000 cash-only bond for one of the two men accused of robbing and shooting 19-year-old Destiny Orr-Clark in May in Davenport.
Craig W. Coleman Jr., 18, of Rock Island is charged in Scott County District Court with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Public defender Derek Jones argued during a short bond review hearing for a lower bond, saying Coleman was unemployed and indigent.
“The bond might as well be set as infinity with where it’s currently at,” Jones said, adding Coleman’s family believed they could raise a portion of the bond.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Robert Bradfield argued bond should remain as set, citing the seriousness of the offenses.
Judge Patrick McElyea noted Coleman has a prior failure to appear in court and has a pending charge of escape/violating electronic monitoring in Rock Island County.
“A bigger concern to the court, and again Mr. Coleman is presumed innocent at this time, but it is the nature of the offenses," the judge said before denying the motion. "We’ve got a Class A felony, Class B felony and another felony offense involving a dangerous weapon."
Coleman will be arraigned April 18.
Around 12:30 a.m. May 4, Davenport police responded to the 1000 block of East 36th Street and found a vehicle stopped in the roadway. A man was attempting to provide aid to a woman, later identified as Orr-Clark of Davenport, who had been shot, according to arrest affidavits.
She was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where she was pronounced dead.
Coleman, 17 at the time, and co-defendant Arthur K. Lobley, 26, robbed Orr-Clark while armed with a handgun, according to the affidavits.
She fled, but they followed her in a vehicle and shot at the vehicle she was riding in numerous times, striking her.
Lobley also is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He is currently at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility on unrelated robbery charges and has not yet appeared in the murder case.