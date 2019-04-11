A judge has denied a motion to reduce the $50,000 cash-only bond for a 12-year-old boy accused of trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in late August.
Judge Mark Cleve said in a written order filed late Thursday afternoon that after “strong consideration” of the safety of the community, the reasonable assurance that he would appear for further court proceedings and other factors that “conditions of release shall remain as previously set.”
The boy is charged with attempted murder, assault while using or displaying a deadly weapon and carrying weapons on school grounds.
He is being tried in adult court as a youthful offender. If convicted, he will be under the supervision of the juvenile court until just before his 18th birthday. He then will return to adult court where a judge could sentence him to prison or dismiss the case, among other options.
The Quad-City Times has not named him because of his age.
Court records allege the boy tried to fire a loaded .22-caliber pistol at his teacher's face on Aug. 31, but the safety was on and no shots were actually fired.
Prosecutors said in court documents that the teacher and a counselor "eventually had to literally pull the gun" out from the boy's hands and, when asked what his intentions were, he said ‘to end it and anyone that got in my way."
Just days before the incident, the boy had an issue with looking up guns on his school-issued Chromebook, prosecutors alleged in court documents.
He has been in juvenile detention since the incident. His trial is slated to begin Aug. 5.
His attorneys, Meenakshi Brandt and Melanie Thwing, asked Cleve on Wednesday to reduce his $50,000 cash-only bond to $10,000 cash or surety and place him on an ankle monitor and be confined to his home if he posts bond.
They argued that the boy would receive more frequent mental and physical health care and could continue his education through homeschooling if allowed to return home. They also said that he would appear at all court appearances.
The request was opposed by Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton, who argued that the boy still remained a threat to the community and expressed concerns about returning to the family home he lived in before the Aug. 31 incident.