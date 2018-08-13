A judge has denied a motion filed by Roy DeWitt, the former Davenport housing programs manager, to reconsider his 16-year prison sentence for hiding a camera in an employee-only bathroom at the city-owned Heritage High Rise apartments.
Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, wrote in an order filed Aug. 8 that there was no violation of DeWitt’s plea agreement, a claim he made in a motion filed Aug. 2.
“The state's agreement was it would not file any further charges against defendant and would recommend a sentence of incarceration of six years,” the judge wrote in her order. “However, the plea itself was open and the court was not bound by the state's recommendation.”
Greve also noted that neither DeWitt nor his attorney, Steve Hanna, objected when she made that statement before handing down eight consecutive two-year sentences during his sentencing hearing on July 27.
“The court clearly stated on the record the reasons for sentencing defendant to prison and for making the sentences consecutive to each other,” she wrote. “Those reasons have not changed. The court finds no valid basis to reconsider its sentence and denies defendant’s motion in its entirety.”
DeWitt, 47, of Pella, Iowa, was charged in April with eight counts of invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor. He pleaded guilty to the charges in June.
Around 10:50 a.m. March 14, detectives from the Davenport Police Department launched an investigation at Heritage High Rise, 501 W. 3rd St.
They learned that DeWitt concealed a spyware digital movie camera in an employee bathroom that required key access where employees would reasonably have an expectation of privacy.
The camera was positioned in a manner to capture and record video for later playback purposes to cause arousal and sexual gratification, according to police.
Eight people were recorded multiple times from approximately January 2017 through March 2018 without their consent and the camera was positioned to record them in full or partial nudity.
Male and female staff members were recorded, as well as images of DeWitt masturbating. He also was recorded holding the camera in his hands. Deleted images from the hidden camera were recovered on a memory card located on his personal cellphone, according to police.
He was fired March 19 after he failed to appear for an interview and pre-disciplinary meeting.
DeWitt filed a notice of appeal on Aug. 2.