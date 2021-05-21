Judge denies motion to reconsider for Geneseo shooter from 2009

The defense attorney noted Edwards had called in a false accident report to distract police from the situation downtown. “Mr. Edwards was doing everything to keep police officers away; he never had any intention of killing them,” he said.

Fulton said shots fired at two officers in the movie theater across the street from the apartment Edwards was occupying landed below the second floor where the officers were in the marquee and in the ground floor door—further evidence he wasn't trying to kill officers.

He also said Bedford wasn't truthful about being fired upon while taking a photograph two and a half feet across a brick barrier into the apartment through a skylight. He also said a second officer had said the skylight was tinted and kind of dirty and a person could barely see through it.

Assistant State's Attorney Stephanie Barrick countered that it's unknown whether a person could reach far enough across the skylight for a clear shot because different people have different abilities. “It's like saying everybody jumps in the air the same distance, it's sheer speculation,” she said.