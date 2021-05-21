Judge denies motion to reconsider for Geneseo shooter from 2009

CAMBRIDGE — A Geneseo man serving a 50-year sentence for a 2009 conviction for holding his former girlfriend hostage and shooting at police will remain behind bars following a hearing in Henry County Circuit Court Friday.
Gerald J. Edwards, 48, was convicted in January of 2011 of two counts attempted murder, home invasion, four counts attempted aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count aggravated discharge of a firearm for a downtown Geneseo standoff that went on for nearly eight hours.
Judge Gregory Chickris on Friday denied a motion to reconsider a petition for post-conviction relief argued by defense attorney Michael Fulton.
The judge summarized Fulton was arguing ineffective assistance of counsel and noted Judge Jeffrey O'Connor found trial counsel's performance to have been above average.
“Basically what I think was argued here today boils down to the argument that although the defendant fired 67 shots at police, because nobody was hit” it was ineffective assistance of counsel, said the judge.
Fulton argued former State's Attorney Terry Patton had been unfair in opening arguments in the 2011 trial that “puts the defense in a situation where he's got to dig his way out of a hole.”
Chickris said both parties had done their job representing adversarial positions.
The defense attorney noted Edwards had called in a false accident report to distract police from the situation downtown. “Mr. Edwards was doing everything to keep police officers away; he never had any intention of killing them,” he said.
Fulton said shots fired at two officers in the movie theater across the street from the apartment Edwards was occupying landed below the second floor where the officers were in the marquee and in the ground floor door—further evidence he wasn't trying to kill officers.
He also said Bedford wasn't truthful about being fired upon while taking a photograph two and a half feet across a brick barrier into the apartment through a skylight. He also said a second officer had said the skylight was tinted and kind of dirty and a person could barely see through it.
Assistant State's Attorney Stephanie Barrick countered that it's unknown whether a person could reach far enough across the skylight for a clear shot because different people have different abilities. “It's like saying everybody jumps in the air the same distance, it's sheer speculation,” she said.
Fulton also noted that photo Bedford allegedly took of Edwards supposedly shooting at him through the skylight—the “holy grail” for a conviction—“miraculously” disappeared when the cell phone's owner, a different officer, responded to a car accident. “But he doesn't have that photograph because it never happened,” he asserted. He said he didn't know how a car accident could occur in which that shot was lost but a less incriminating one was saved.
The defense attorney also noted one of the officers at the movie theater said he saw a mirage with the way the bullet was breaking the airwaves toward him, but he said that would have been impossible because according to the Smithsonian, a person would need to be three football fields away to see a bullet coming at him.
“Why are they gilding the lily? Why are they telling a bigger fish story? Clearly officers are elaborating their testimony,” he said.
“The main thing I'm hoping to point out here is intent to kill, and the attempted murder. I don't think those are valid and that's what's burying him here,” said Fulton.
In announcing he was denying the motion, Chickris said he felt trial counsel had done a “remarkable job” in getting not guilty verdicts on some of the counts Edwards faced.
About 10 of Edwards' relatives were in the courtroom for Friday's hearing. A spokesman for the group said they had no comment on the decision.