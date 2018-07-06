CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Massachusetts man charged with shooting at an Illinois State trooper south of Atkinson, Illinois, in October won't get a second psychologist's examination at the public's expense.
In Henry County Circuit Court on Friday, Judge Terry Patton denied the defense's request for a second expert opinion for Shaun N. Taylor, 37, of East Falmouth, Massachusetts. He is being held in the Henry County Jail on $2 million bond.
Taylor is charged with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm
On Oct. 15, Taylor allegedly fired 27 or 29 shots from a .22-caliber rifle, striking the squad car of Trooper Andrew Scott 17 times. The incident began when a trooper stopped a red sports utility vehicle driven by Taylor in the Atkinson area and Taylor fled the scene.
When the trooper found Taylor's vehicle, the trooper's squad car was shot several times by Taylor, according to state police. A search of the area was conducted by the Illinois State Police Special Weapons and Tactics team, including state police aircraft equipped with infrared sensors, and the Henry County Emergency Response Team.
Taylor later turned himself in at a command post set up for the search, according to state police. State and county authorities were aided in the search by officers from the Geneseo, Galva, Atkinson, Annawan, Kewanee and Colona police departments, as well as Atkinson firefighters.
A psychiatric report by Dr. Kirk Witherspoon concluded Taylor did not qualify as being deemed guilty but mentally ill. The psychologist did not recommend a second opinion.
On Friday, defense attorney Hector Lareau said Witherspoon indicated to him the case was "borderline" and, if Taylor's parents could afford it, they may want to seek another opinion. Lareau offered the name of a psychologist who would do an examination for no more than $3,000.
"It's a high-stakes case with a lot of moving parts," he said.
Patton disagreed that Witherspoon was recommending a second court ordered evaluation.
"Nowhere in his report to the court does he say it's a borderline opinion," Patton said. "Basically he just says, 'These are my opinions.'"
Lareau asked the judge if he would reconsider his ruling if Witherspoon offered another opinion.
"If he (Witherspoon) files an addendum to the addendum to the report?" the judge asked. "I'll certainly consider that, and you can call him to testify."
Another pre-trial hearing was set Aug. 16 with a tentative trial date of Sept. 4.
The penalty for Class X attempted murder is 20 to 80 years in prison. The penalty for aggravated discharge of a firearm is 10 to 45 years in prison.