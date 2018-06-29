A judge has denied a request by the attorneys of Stanley Liggins to delay his Aug. 28 trial.
“This case needs to be tried and a resolution obtained for all parties,” Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, wrote in an order filed Monday. “The court finds all attorneys involved will have a lot of work to do; however, the court is confident trial counsel will devote the time necessary to properly prepare for trial and fully represent their clients. The court finds no reason to delay this case any further.”
The judge also denied several other defense motions, including one to dismiss the case and reopen the record and appoint a special master.
Liggins, 56, is charged in the strangulation death of 9-year-old Jennifer Ann Lewis, of Rock Island, on Sept. 17, 1990. The girl's burned body was found near a Davenport elementary school. Prosecutors say she also was sexually abused.
He was twice convicted in Lewis' death and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction.
In the most recent reversal, the court said 77 police reports were not provided to Liggins' defense team and that prosecutors did not disclose that a key witness was a paid police informant.
Greve granted Liggins' motion to move his third trial from Scott County to Black Hawk County, citing heavy pretrial publicity surrounding the case.
Liggins’ attorneys, Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt, have argued they need a delay of the Aug. 28 trial because they have no confidence all exculpatory evidence has been obtained and turned over to the defense.
Specifically, they argued a transcript of an interview with Antonio Holmes, who told a Rock Island police detective he saw Liggins and a little girl at a Davenport liquor store around the time Lewis disappeared.
According to a transcript of the interview, Holmes told police a day after giving his initial statement that he was "not sure" that it was Liggins outside the liquor store, despite picking out his mugshot from a photo array during an interview the day before.
When asked by an officer whether Liggins' mug shot represents or resembled the man he saw at the store, Holmes said, "Yeah, but I couldn't swear it."
The attorneys also said they needed more time investigate recent witnesses who have come forward to determine if they will be listed by the defense. And they requested the appointment of a special master to make sure all evidence has been turned over to the defense.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton argued the defense had the interview transcript of Holmes since at least Feb. 4, 2016, and had ample time to make a decision on what witnesses they wanted to call at trial.
They also argued continuing the trial will disrupt and further delay justice in the case, as some witnesses have died or become impossible to locate.
In denying the requests for a continuance and appointment of a special master, Greve wrote the transcript was provided to the defense at least 27 months ago and prior defense counsel was aware of a narrative report from a Rock Island police detective that referenced there may be a transcript of the interview.
“That narrative report positively stated the interview was recorded and it is undisputed trial counsel were made aware of the tape,” she wrote. “Whether they viewed it or not is another question, but it is certainly not a reason for a continuance or to speculate there somehow is still evidence being withheld.”
Greve also denied the defense's request to exclude Holmes from testifying.