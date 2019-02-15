A Davenport doctor who is scheduled to be sentenced next Friday on multiple counts of health care fraud will await that time in jail after a federal judge determined that he violated the terms of his pre-trail release by dispensing a weight loss drug whose distribution is overseen by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
During a hearing Friday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Magistrate Judge Stephen Jackson ordered Dr. Paul Matthew Bolger, 47, to be held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals after finding probable cause that Bolger violated the terms of his release by dispensing phentermine at his medical offices in Burlington and Iowa City.
Phentermine is an amphetamine-like medicine used for weight loss. It is a Schedule IV controlled substance by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration because it has the potential to be abused. The drug is used to stifle hunger cravings.
According to testimony at the hearing, Bolger has the authority to write a prescription for phentermine anywhere in Iowa. However, he only has DEA approval to dispense, literally hand out the medicine itself, at his primary practice in Davenport.
According to testimony, agents began looking into Bolger’s practice after someone sent a letter to the Iowa Board of Medicine in September and another physician called the board with a complaint.
A series of controlled buys over 2 ½ months was arranged, in that confidential sources acting as patients made appointments with Bolger at his Iowa City and Burlington offices.
In three instances, Bolger dispensed, or gave, the patients phentermine. This happened twice at his Burlington office and once at his Iowa City office, according to court testimony and court documents.
According to testimony, Bolger applied to the DEA to be able dispense phentermine at his Iowa City office in 2017, but that application has been pending until the outcome of his sentencing.
When agents conducted a search of Bolger’s vehicle Tuesday at his Muscatine office, agents discovered 62 pill bottles in the vehicle, most of which contained phentermine while others contained only diet pills.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Melisa Zaehringer told Magistrate Jackson that Bolger possessed the phentermine at his Muscatine office because he had the intent to distribute them. There would be no other reason to have all those pills in his vehicle outside of his Davenport office.
Zaehringer added that Bolger already has dispensed pills on three separate occasions at offices where he did not possess the proper DEA registration to do so.
Bolger’s attorney, Jeff Lang, said that his client sees 200 patients a month and that he has not dispensed or prescribed any pill unless there was a medical necessity for doing so.
Additionally, Lang pointed out the drug is not a narcotic and that Bolger is not a drug dealer such as one who traffics in cocaine. “That’s a whole different level than what we have here,” Lang said.
Magistrate Jackson said he had found probable cause that a federal crime and felony had been committed because it appears Bolger had dispensed phentermine at offices outside of his Davenport office without having the DEA authorization to do so.
Jackson ordered Bolger held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
Bolger, dressed in an orange Muscatine County Jail jump suit with his ankles shackled, did not testify.
While Bolger was found to have violated his terms of release pending sentencing, he has not yet been charged with a new crime. It will be up to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to take it before a federal grand jury to see if Bolger can be indicted on a new charge. Or, the U.S. Attorney’s Office could simply let the matter go as Bolger is scheduled be sentenced in his other case.
On August 22, 2017, Bolger pleaded guilty to 18 counts of making false statements relating to health care matters.
During February through May of 2015, Bolger, who was licensed to practice in Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, New Mexico and Ohio entered into an agreement with another person who would send Bolger patient intake forms and prescription forms. Bolger would then sign the prescription forms without having talked to most of the patients. No patients or intake forms were being screened by a medical professional prior to the forms being sent to Bolger.
Bolger was paid $50 to sigh a prescription form.
By signing the prescription forms, Bolger was attesting that he had reviewed his patient’s medical records and determined the medicine was necessary.
The prescriptions were then filled by Patient Care America Pharmacy in Florida, and Haoeyou Pharmacy or its designee in California.
The pharmacies then billed Tricare, a health insurance program of the U.S. Department of Defense serving current and retired military personnel and their dependents worldwide.
Bolger also pleaded guilty to five counts that he misbranded at least five prescriptions for patients residing in Alabama, a state in which he was not licensed.
The prescriptions were for flurbiprofen and gabapentin and were supposed to be in a topical pain cream, but contained no such substances.
In total, Bolger’s participation in the scheme cost Tricare about $681,000, according to federal court documents.
For making false statements, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, on each count. A mandatory special assessment of $100 per count must be imposed.
For the misbranding of the prescriptions he would receive a prison sentence of one year and a fine of $100,000 on each count. A mandatory $25 assessment per count must be imposed.
To date, Bolger has agreed to pay $10,000 in restitution to Tricare.
Bolger’s license to practice medicine in Iowa is still valid although it is restricted.
Lang said that Bolger has cooperated with federal authorities in other cases.
Bolger is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Friday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, before U.S. District Judge John Jarvey.