A judge on Friday found probable cause to try a man charged in a robbery and shooting that left 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson dead and his girlfriend seriously injured September 2017 in Davenport.
Christopher Dawayne Dixon, 35, will be arraigned May 23 on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Prosecutors say Dixon and co-defendants Tristin Alderman, 23; D'marithe Culbreath, 22; Nakita Wiseman, 22; and Darrell Allen Williams Jr., 18, conspired to rob Tumlinson at his home in the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue in Davenport.
Tumlinson and his girlfriend, Jacey Grubbs, were asleep the morning of Sept. 22, 2017, when the shooting began. Tumlinson shot back, striking Culbreath in the forehead, according to prosecutors. Tumlinson was pronounced dead at the scene, Grubbs suffered life-threatening injuries but survived.
Prosecutors have said Alderman, formerly a close friend of Tumlinson, was the mastermind, and Dixon recruited Williams and Culbreath to help.
Cell tower records place the men in the area and surveillance video from a home nearby shows five people running from Tumlinson's home.
One person in the video appeared to be wearing a white shirt and light colored pants. Video from the 400 block of East 4th Street showed Dixon returning home wearing similar clothing, according to arrest affidavits.
Davenport Police Detective Bryon Grothus testified Friday the video shows Dixon talking on a cell phone. His phone records show he was speaking to Culbreath, Alderman or Williams, he said when questioned by Assistant Scott County Attorney Amy DeVine.
When asked by defense attorney Joel Walker whether any blood was visible on Dixon’s shirt in the video, Grothus said, “not that we could see.”
He also said it was “unknown” which of the men was armed with a gun that night.
Alderman was convicted in December of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and was sentenced in February to life plus up to 25 years in prison.
Culbreath was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and was sentenced to life in prison.
Wiseman, who testified at Alderman and Culbreath's joint trial, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery and was sentenced in December to up to 35 years in prison.
Williams and Dixon were charged in April. Williams also will be arraigned May 23.