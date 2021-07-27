Judge finds probable cause in case involving teen's drug overdose death

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Henry County Circuit Court judge found probable cause for a Kewanee man charged with child endangered/death after a 17-year-old boy died from an overdose.

Judge Terry Patton ruled in the case of Jacob A. Metscaviz, 40, one of four co-defendants charged with the Class 3 felony.

Kewanee Police Detective Andrew Kingdon testified in Monday's preliminary hearing that police responded to a possible opiod overdose March 28 and on arriving, found 17-year-old A.M.H., who was ultimately pronounced dead. The coroner's investigation discovered the juvenile had lethal amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system.

Based on statements to police, Kingdon said the incident happened between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. The boy, who lived at the residence with three adults, came into the living room from his basement bedroom. He was sluggish and fell in the hallway. The adults splashed water in his face, gave him a dose of Narcan to prevent or delay an overdose and put him on a couch, where he remained. He never fully regained consciousness and never spoke, and there was no record of a 911 call.