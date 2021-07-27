Judge finds probable cause in case involving teen's drug overdose death

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Henry County Circuit Court judge found probable cause for a Kewanee man charged with child endangered/death after a 17-year-old boy died from an overdose.
Judge Terry Patton ruled in the case of Jacob A. Metscaviz, 40, one of four co-defendants charged with the Class 3 felony.
Kewanee Police Detective Andrew Kingdon testified in Monday's preliminary hearing that police responded to a possible opiod overdose March 28 and on arriving, found 17-year-old A.M.H., who was ultimately pronounced dead. The coroner's investigation discovered the juvenile had lethal amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system.
Based on statements to police, Kingdon said the incident happened between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. The boy, who lived at the residence with three adults, came into the living room from his basement bedroom. He was sluggish and fell in the hallway. The adults splashed water in his face, gave him a dose of Narcan to prevent or delay an overdose and put him on a couch, where he remained. He never fully regained consciousness and never spoke, and there was no record of a 911 call.
Sometime later, co-defendant Patricia Allensworth noticed blood coming from A.M.H.'s mouth. He was moved back into the hallway to be closer to co-defendant Justin Padilla, who knew cardio-pulmonary resuscitation. Kingdon did not say if C.P.R. was administered.
Defense attorney William Breedlove said his client was the only one who did something to slow down or stop the juvenile's decline, noting he left the house to get more Narcan. He said he didn't return to the house because someone let him know the EMS had arrived. “He went above and beyond,” said Breedlove. “He did more than anybody else.”
Assistant state's attorney Stephanie Barrick noted, however, that blood was flowing from the juvenile's mouth and the adults present still didn't call 911. “The aid given was insufficient,” she said.
A pre-trial conference was set Aug. 12. Metscaviz is free on $5,000 bond posted July 23. The other co-defendants and their next court dates are Patricia E. Allensworth, 27, Aug. 19 pre-trial; Justin J. Padilla, 44, Sept. 27 final pre-trial conference and Timothy L. Waugh, 46, Aug. 12 pre-trial conference.