A judge has found a man guilty of first-degree murder in relation to a 2020 Moline stabbing.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Xavier A. Camper with first-degree murder for the Nov. 17, 2020, stabbing of Kerry Dyer, 53, at a residence in the 400 block of 17th Avenue in Moline, according to court records and previous reporting.

Camper, now 22, lived in Moline at the time of the killing, court records show.

Judge Peter Church announced his verdict late Friday morning shortly after the attorneys completed their closing arguments. The trial began Monday.

Police responded to the 400 block of 17th Avenue after someone reported a problem, according to previous reporting. When they arrived, they found Camper, with blood on him, near 5th Street and 17th Avenue.

Officers went to a residence in the 400 block of 17th Avenue and found Dyer, who had multiple stab wounds in his body.

Initially a jury was hearing Camper's case, but on Thursday, defense attorney William Breedlove motioned for the jury to be dismissed in favor of the remainder of the case being a bench trial.

Church approved Breedlove's motion, records show.

In a bench trial, a judge determines a defendant's culpability, not a jury.

Heidi Weller, first assistant state’s attorney, and Steven Cichon, assistant state’s attorney, prosecuted the case.

Camper’s sentencing has been set for Nov. 17.