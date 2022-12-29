Judge McReynolds sets down gavel after 32 years in Henry circuit court

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — Judge Dana McReynolds is finally calling it a day.

He’s been coming to the Henry County Courthouse for 46 years. For the first 13, he was the county’s public defender, working in hallways and the jail with no office and no assistants. On Dec. 1, 1990, he was appointed associate judge, and two years ago he was appointed circuit judge.

A 1968 graduate of Wethersfield High School and 1972 graduate of the University of Illinois, he worked for six months and then attended John Marshall Law School in February of 1973, graduating in 1976.

“It was a neat time in Chicago at that point,” he recalled. “The school was near the federal building and while I was at school the Chicago 7 trial was going on. I went to that several times.”

At that trial concerning anti-war protests and rioting around the 1968 Democratic National Convention, he saw famous defense attorney William Kunstler.

“He got on the bus and sat next to me,” he noted, recalling they had a conversation. “It was kind of fate.”

McReynolds lived with a family in Lincoln Park who knew the chief witness in the then-ongoing trial of former Illinois Gov. Otto Kerner.

“During the trial the witness and prosecution would hang out at their house just to get away from the press,” McReynolds said. Those prosecutors included Jim Thompson and Anton Valukas, and Dan Webb, the federal prosecutor for years now representing the Trump organization in the Dominion voting case. “They were young then, and I was exposed to that. It was just pure luck.”

He had known no one in Chicago before being accepted at the law school and went to stay a few days with the family in Lincoln Park in order to find an apartment. A girl he dated had worked for the family during the summer. One morning he was getting ready to check out apartments and they told him not to bother, that he could stay with them.

“Were it not for that family I don’t know where I would have gone,” he said. “I was treated like a son and a brother for three years.”

In fact, the family’s three daughters came to McReynolds’ retirement party.

“I always knew I wanted to come back and practice law in Henry County,” he said. “I knew from a very young age what I wanted to do, and it’s a great place to raise a family. The best choice I ever made.”

McReynolds also golfed from the time he was very young and enjoyed his family’s membership in Midland Country Club. In turn, his own children were lifeguards at the swimming pool there. “It’s a wonderful, wonderful place to have a family and raise a family,” he said.

As public defender, his first murder case was in 1979 for Scott Darnell, the 16-year-old who raped and murdered 10-year-old Vickie Larson of Orion. He said it was his first exposure to psychiatric testimony, and it required him to do a lot of research on psychiatric issues. He had to cross-examine psychiatrists, and several witnesses testified for the defense.

“You have to know almost as much as they know,” he said. “You’re forced to educate yourself to do a proper job.”

His last big case as a public defender was the murder trial of Bill Biesiada, who shot Brian Hardy to death in Kewanee and injured two others in 1988. McReynolds got Biesiada off with manslaughter after cross-examining the state’s psychiatrist.

“I think in that trial I was the best I’ve ever been as far as being a criminal defense attorney,” he said.

Biesiada received mandatory consecutive terms for the murder and armed violence convictions that were required when a gun was used. McReynolds challenged that statute, and it was later overturned. However Biesiada died in prison.

In large part, McReynolds’ courtroom was a high-volume one, with felony arraignments, misdemeanors, small claims and traffic cases.

“You see a lot of people, have a lot of cases for the most part even if they lose, if you tell them why you’re making the decision they are glad not to wait for the outcome,” he said. “I like the high volume. I didn’t do a lot of civil litigation or a lot of divorces. Those take so long getting to the point.”

The judge said he loved weddings and officiated over 5,400 people getting married over the years. He enjoyed inviting any children present to watch from where he stood and offered them a token from a jar of marbles to remember the day. He recalled one couple whom he married three times, the final time being when the man was 85 and she was 83.

“That was fun to do,” he said.

Judge Walter Braud had McReynolds decide the case of whether the Rock Island County annex was properly built through the use of a building commission. McReynolds said he heard the case in Henry County and felt there was precedent for that building commission to be used because it was used to build the jail and also when they built the court facility.

When he first worked as a public defender, the associate judges would rotate and work in the other counties in the circuit for a month at a time. He said the system was inefficient as far as mileage and scheduling went and was eventually scrapped, but it was better in that judges got to know more lawyers’ work.

“That helped a lot when it came to the voting part of being chosen associate,” he said.

“Now we’re all stationary so when it comes time to appoint a new associate, the process is you ask who is over there and the process is a little different. You don’t really know their abilities or background,” he said. “Everybody should be able to see you working in court in order to know what kind of job you would do. I’ve always thought it should be on merit and that politics shouldn’t be a part of it.”

Judges see a lot of the worst of people, but McReynolds said his father had great faith in his fellow man and passed that on to his son.

“My job was to treat them with respect and courtesy and to tell them what their rights are and go from there.”

He saved many thank-you notes from clients and people who appeared before him as defendants. He recalled one young man writing that he was “better than F. Lee Bailey or Perry Mason, and if I ever have a child, I’m going to name him after you.”

On the other side, he recalled a man who wrote out a threat to several people in the courthouse, mentioning McReynolds by name not as a target, but just as someone involved in the process. He said the man was eventually killed by police in Florida in a shootout.

He said he’d had his mailbox blown up at home and windows blown out, but those were not connected to his being a judge; there were random shootings in other places as well.

Once after sentencing a man to jail for driving while revoked, the man turned around and said, “Do I get a kiss with that?” so he added some time for contempt of court.

Another time, a young man appeared before him with something written on the back of his shirt that the judge couldn’t see, but people in the courtroom were reacting to it (“F something or other”) so he made him go home and change and apologize for it, but that’s the only wardrobe incident McReynolds recalled.

“People come in from all walks of life,” he said. “I’ve never ever said anything to anybody about the way they appear. I’ve never felt that was appropriate to do. I’m grateful they’re coming to court, responding to notices we send them. I’ve never felt the need to do that. They’re just people.”

In the courtroom, he’s never had occasion to hit the button that summons armed officers, but once he hit it by accident with his leg and people came running.

McReynolds said he was very glad to be retiring before the Safe-T Act went into effect with its many changes to the bail system.

“I don’t know who they talked to before they wrote it, but they didn’t ask any of the people who have to implement it,” he said. “I think it’s a disaster.”

He said he felt things always went full circle, and now it’s much more concerned about defendants’ rights and how full the jails are as opposed to the safety of the people.

“It’s a revolving door for minor crimes, and minor crimes lead to more serious crimes,” he said. “It’s just not well thought out. It didn’t work in California, and it’s not working in a lot of other jurisdictions, especially small communities. For that to go through and the money being spent as far as educating people to implement things, it’s just phenomenal, so yes, I’m very happy I don’t have to go through with that.”

He said there were a number of pieces of advice he would give to anybody: know where you are, know where you’ve been and know where you want to go.

Every day you should laugh, you should think and you should cry

And you should have courage and be kind.

“That’s kind of my philosophy of everything,” he said. “I just love doing this, I really do.”

He said he had had some serious health issues and was gone for three months twice, but when he offered to retire to save them the trouble of finding people to cover for him, the powers that be told him, no, they didn’t want that to happen.

“Their approach to that inspired me, and I’m grateful for that,” he said.

Instead, he was welcomed back with open arms.

“You can’t just walk away from that and say, ‘I quit,’ “ he said. “It’s been a whirlwind of emotions for me and my family. That last week I went from being emotional myself to being in a position to comfort others. I never knew lawyers could come to tears, but some of them did. You go from yourself controlling emotions to try to help somebody else. I was grateful for that.”

McReynolds and his wife, Carol, have three children and three grandchildren, all in Colorado. Daughter Amber McReynolds is a nationally known elections expert who recently received the highest alumni award from the University of Illinois. Amy Gilbert works in interior design and son, Michael, works for the Colorado governor in legislative process.