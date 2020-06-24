Judge orders Maquoketa Police to release video footage in incident involving prosecutor

Lassance pleaded guilty in Clinton County District Court to having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. She paid $335 in fines and court costs.

Several days later, a reporter from the Maquoketa Sentinel-Press saw Lassance’s name on the dispatch call log and sought more information from the three responding agencies.

Clinton and Jackson County sheriff’s departments supplied all of the information requested. However, the Maquoketa Police Department turned over written records and reports but not the squad car video or body camera footage.

The Sentinel-Press filed suit Nov. 11, 2019, to obtain the videos and camera footage.

District Judge John Telleen said in his ruling filed Monday that Iowa Code Chapter 22, the Iowa Open Records Act, establishes that records are generally available to the public, subject to specified exceptions.

Telleen quoted a 2012 Iowa Supreme Court case, Hall v. Broadlawns Medical Center, “there is a presumption in favor of disclosure” and “a liberal policy in favor of access to public records.”