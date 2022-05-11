Judge postpones by a week the trial of the Davenport man accused of killing Breasia Terrell

The Scott County judge overseeing the murder case of Henry Dinkins has postponed his October trial by about a week because of a scheduling conflict.

Dinkins, 49, of Davenport, is accused of kidnapping 10-year-old Breasia Terrell on the morning of July 10, 2020. He is alleged to have shot her to death. Her remains were found March 22, 2021, by two fishermen in a Clinton County pond. Dinkins has since been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. Each of the charges is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of life without parole.

Dinkins’ trial has been moved to Linn County and was originally scheduled for Oct. 17, but the conflict caused District Judge Henry Latham to move the proceeding to Oct. 25, according to court records filed Tuesday. A hearing on pretrial motions has been scheduled for Oct. 24.

Dinkins consented to the change in venue on April 11, though the change was not finalized at that time.

Dinkins and his former court-appointed attorney, Miguel Puentes, requested a change of venue. Latham ordered it March 30 without establishing the location.

Puentes withdrew from the case after he and Dinkins could not reconcile a break in their attorney-client relationship, according to court records.

Dinkins’ attorneys, Chad and Jennifer Frese of Marshalltown, were appointed April 4 by Latham.

Dinkins is being held in the Marshall County Jail.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said on April 12 that Dinkins was moved so he could to be closer to his new attorneys.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0