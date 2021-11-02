Judge rejects plea deal in death of Kewanee teen

CAMBRIDGE — A plea agreement that would have given Patricia Allensworth, 27, of Kewanee 30 months probation and 180 days in jail for her role in the death of a Kewanee minor was rejected Monday in Henry County Circuit Court.
Judge James Cosby rejected the plea deal after the minor's grandmother and father gave victim's statements critical of it.
Allensworth has already been in jail for 159 days.
She and three others — Timothy Waugh, 46; Justin Padilla, 44; and Jacob Metscaviz, 40, all of Kewanee — were charged with Class 3 felony child endangered/death after Kewanee police were called to a possible opioid overdose at 5:43 a.m. on March 28. Padilla is scheduled for a plea on Nov. 16; Metscaviz and Waugh have pre-trial hearings Nov. 18 and Nov. 22, respectively.
The teen's grandmother, Rebecca Montgomery, read a statement in court in which she said the family would never be whole again and she was not sure whether her grandson voluntarily put a needle in his arm.
"You may have been driven to take that fatal dose from the constant pain from Crohn's disease," she noted.
Addressing Allensworth, Montgomery said God regards very seriously the taking of human life "whether by accident, neglect or deliberate action." She termed the proposed plea agreement a slap on the wrist.
The youth's father, Daniel Montgomery, an inmate at the jail on another charge, said his son had been "killed by people he mistakenly thought were his friends."
"You and your friends killed him because you were scared," he added. "You're nothing less than a monster. I say, 'No deal.' Shame on the state's attorney's office for even offering a plea deal at all."
State's Attorney Catherine Runty read a factual basis for the crime, stating that the adults had administered Narcan to treat the overdose, Waugh attempted cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and Allensworth splashed water on him. Later they noticed blood coming from his nose and there was a second attempt at cardio-pulmonary resuscitation. It was later found there was a massive amount of fentanyl in the minor's system, and drugs taken from the home confirmed the presence of methamphetamine.
Noting Allensworth had only been on probation for about a month at this time of this offense, Cosby announced a final pre-trial conference on Nov. 15 with a tentative jury trial the week of Nov. 22.