A man found unfit for trial for the 2017 slayings of his grandmother and uncle will return to Illinois Department of Human Services custody for up to five years.
John P. Conwell, 40, of Rock Island, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Authorities contend he killed Eleanor M. Conwell, 90, and Steve D. Conwell, 69. They were struck on the head, and their throats were cut on May 14, 2017, in their Rock Island home.
This week, authorities held a civil proceeding called a discharge hearing to determine what to do with Conwell. During such a hearing, the evidence is presented to a judge much like in a bench trial. The judge can then acquit the defendant, either from lack of evidence or because the defendant is innocent by reason of insanity. The judge can also rule the defendant is "not not guilty." This means the the judge believes the defendant committed the crime, but is not innocent by reason of insanity.
Tuesday afternoon, Rock Island County Judge Frank R. Fuhr ruled Conwell not not guilty.
The ruling means Conwell will be placed in Illinois Department of Human Services custody for extended mental health treatment, according to state statute. For first-degree murder, the period of treatment is up to five years.
Should he be deemed fit during this period, the criminal case against him can resume, the statute states. If, after the treatment period, he continues to be unfit, steps can be taken to have him involuntarily committed or classified a public danger.
If he is involuntarily committed, or ruled a danger to the public, Conwell will stay in DHS custody, the statute states. Rock Island County authorities would have to approve any release of Conwell during a period equal to the maximum sentence he would have faced through criminal conviction.
The discharge hearing began Monday, and Fuhr heard from numerous witnesses, including members of Conwell's family and the police who investigated the killings.
Conwell asked Tuesday if he would be allowed to testify in his own defense, but both Assistant State's Attorney Heidi Weller and Public Defender Baron Heintz — who represented Conwell — argued against it.
Fuhr ruled that he would not hear testimony from Conwell, but advised him he could appeal if he chose.
Heintz said there was reasonable doubt as to who killed Eleanor and Steve Conwell.