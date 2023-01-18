Judge rules Quad-Cities media will have wider access to Adrian Rogers' court hearings

News outlets can have cameras and other devices at some of the hearings for Adrian Rogers’ attempted murder and arson cases, but not all.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Rogers, 52, East Moline, with attempted murder and aggravated battery to a peace officer in relation to the Oct. 24 attack on East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind, according to county court records. As a result of the attack, Lind suffered severe head and brain injuries.

Authorities have said the attack occurred after Lind approached Rogers because he was a suspect in an arson case in Rock Island.

Rogers also also faces charges because of the arson, which occurred earlier on Oct. 24. In that case, prosecutors accuse him of aggravated arson and residential arson.

Quad-Cities news outlets filed a request for expanded coverage of the proceedings against Rogers. If approved by the court, such requests allow a wider range of information gathering in the courtroom, including audio recording, filming and still photography. Newsgathers with such gear must use it within certain guidelines.

The Rock Island County Public Defender’s Office challenged the request and news outlets contested that challenge.

During a Tuesday afternoon hearing on the matter, Rock Island County Judge Frank Fuhr laid out a framework that would allow extended press coverage at pivotal proceedings, such as ones at which evidence will be presented and attorneys could contest issues.

The expanded access will not apply to more basic proceedings like status hearings, the judge said.

At the pivotal hearings, Rogers’ attorneys will be responsible for giving him access to street clothes, but it would be up to Rogers to choose to wear the clothing, Fuhr said. Rogers will not be restrained during those hearings, and the press will be prohibited from filming him as he is led into the courtroom from the jail.

An order would be drafted detailing the requirements, Fuhr said. Those guidelines also may be extended to future cases in which the media seeks expanded coverage.

Hany Khoury, the county’s public defender, said after the hearing that he was satisfied with the ruling.

His office was concerned about adverse effects on Rogers’ ability to have fair, impartial hearings, according to the filing that outlined the challenge to expanded coverage.

Among the bigger concerns was the potential negative impact of news outlets disseminating images of Rogers in a jail jumpsuit or in manacles.

Ahead of Fuhr’s ruling, news outlets argued in their counterfilings that expanded access should be allowed.

Their arguments included that there are safeguards in place to minimize the risk of jurors being prejudiced, including drawing on a larger jury pool and changing the venue.

The media also argued in that filing that mugshots of Rogers – in a jail jumpsuit – had already been provided to the media and disseminated during the coverage of the case.

Jenny Juehring and Ian Russell, representing the media on Tuesday, declined to comment about the ruling. So did Assistant State’s Attorney Heidi Weller, who represented the prosecution during the hearing.

In the end, Tuesday’s ruling may be moot.

In November, Fuhr ruled Rogers unfit to participate in proceedings and ordered him remanded to the custody of the Department of Human Services.

When defendants are found unfit, DHS staff attempt to work with them, trying to restore their fitness so that the criminal cases filed against them can proceed.

Rogers had to be escorted from his initial appearance because he became agitated and he has not appeared in open court since, including for Tuesday’s hearing.

He remained in the custody of the Rock Island County Jail as of Tuesday. At last report he was awaiting placement at a DHS facility.

A transportation review hearing related to him being sent to state custody has been scheduled for Jan. 25.

Lind, the East Moline Police Department said on Tuesday, was continuing his recovery.