A man was sentenced Monday for the part authorities say he played in an April robbery in Rock Island County.
Devonte S. Hamilton, 22, of Waukegan, on June 28 pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery, according to Rock Island County court records. The charge is related to the April 24 robbery in Rock Island. His plea was part of a deal with prosecutors that included the initial charge of aggravated robbery, which carries stiffer penalties, being reduced and his sentence being capped at five years.
On Monday Judge Frank Fuhr sentenced Hamilton to three years in an Illinois Department of Corrections prison.
He will get day-for-day credit and credit for time served, according to court records. This means he will serve about 50 percent of the sentence.
Authorities accused Hamilton and Courtney M. Jones, 24, Davenport, of threatening a 24-year-old 7-Eleven employee by saying they had a gun. They allegedly took money, cigars and the employee's purse and cellular telephone.
Court records state that, around 2:25 a.m. April 24, police were called to the 7-Eleven in the 1700 block of 18th Avenue in Rock Island where the store had been robbed about five minutes earlier. Both the store and the employee were listed as victims.
Hamilton and Jones were arrested minutes later in the 1300 block of 17th Street, according to police reports.
Jones also was charged with aggravated robbery and his case is still pending, according to court records.
He remained in custody as of Monday, according to court records, with bail set at $75,000. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.