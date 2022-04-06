Judge sets $250,000 bond for third Davenport man charged in fatal shooting of teen

A Scott County judge set a $250,000 cash-only bond for one of three men accused of killing 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey in 2021.

John Eddie Hanes III, 18, of Davenport, made his initial appearance in Scott County court on Wednesday. Hanes is charged with first-degree murder in Winfrey’s death.

Chrystian Smith, 18, and Javon Combs, 20, both of Davenport, have also been charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting.

Winfrey was shot on Feb. 24, 2021, near the intersection of 13th and Farnam streets, but his body was not found until the next day in a yard between houses in the 1300 block of Farnam.

Hanes appeared Wednesday morning by video before Judge Jay R. Sommers, who set his bond was set at $250,000 cash only. Sommers also appointed a public defender to represent Hanes, whose next scheduled court date is April 15.

Hanes is the last of the three men to appear in court on the murder charges and was booked into the Scott County Jail on Tuesday, after being transferred from the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility, where he is serving an unrelated prison sentence.

Investigators believe that on the day Winfrey was shot, three vehicles — a black four-door sedan, a gold sedan and a silver minivan — were chasing one another with shots being fired from at least one of the vehicles, according to Davenport police.

Authorities in arrest affidavits say Combs, Smith and Hanes blocked the vehicle they were after, causing the vehicle in which Winfrey was riding to stop in the roadway. Two of the men fired at Winfrey, striking him once.

Davenport police Detective Jordan Sander testified at Combs’ March 25 preliminary hearing that the shooting likely resulted from a rivalry between gangs.

Sander testified that Combs, Smith and Hanes are part of a gang called MMG. He did not say what the group's name meant; however, court records in other cases state MMG stands for Mad Max Gang.

He also alleged Winfrey was part of the Savage Life gang, and said police believe the two groups are rivals and that both have a "shoot on sight" order if a member or members of the rival gang are spotted.

Since December of 2020, Davenport police have arrested several other suspected members of MMG on suspicion of various offenses, including criminal gang participation and theft.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday how many suspected members of Savage Life have been subject to arrest in that time period.

