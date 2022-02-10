Judge tells Dinkins to work out differences with public defender, denies request for new attorney

It took 14 minutes for 7th District Judge Henry Latham to deny Henry Dinkins' request for a new attorney.

Accused of abducting and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020, a shackled Dinkins shuffled into courtroom No. 4 in the Scott County Courthouse at 8:35 a.m. Thursday wearing the black-and-white striped garb of Clinton County Jail inmates.

A pair of deputies from the Scott County Sheriff's department escorted Dinkins to the seat next the attorney he wanted to replace — public defender Miguel Puentes.

Latham summarized the contents of a letter Dinkins sent to the judge Jan. 25 — the same day Latham moved the start of Dinkins' trial to May 9, with a final pretrial hearing set for May 4. Before the change, Dinkins' trial was scheduled to start Feb. 14.

In the letter, Dinkins said he had not seen public defender Puentes "but once in eight months." Dinkins also claimed Puentes gave him false phone numbers and he could not contact the attorney.

Puentes filed the Jan. 20 motion to have Dinkins' case continued, stating in his motion “ ... an assessment of our defense case indicates we are admittedly unprepared to proceed as currently scheduled; therefore, necessitating this filing.”

During Thursday's hearing, Puentes explained that as late as last Friday Dinkins had not expressed to Puentes a desire to replace him. He also explained a combination of factors led to infrequent in-person visits, including the the fact Dinkins is housed in Clinton County and "discovery has not been done in a timely manner."

"The discovery issues are not the fault of the prosecutors," Puentes said. "It's about the vendors and slow return of evidence — which isn't anyone's fault."

Dinkins told Latham he felt " ... there is a lack of communication between me and Mr. Puentes."

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said the state's only concern was another delay to the trial and the need to " ... do whatever it takes to get this case to court."

Latham concluded the hearing by ordering Dinkins to have better access to Puentes via phone and ordered Puentes to have a physical visit with Dinkins "at least once a week." Latham also pointed out Puentes " ... is a very good attorney with a lot of trial experience."

Puentes has represented defendants in a number of high-profile cases from throughout the area.

In 2020, Puentes headed the defense team for Milton Serrano Jr., a Muscatine resident charged with first-degree murder and second-degree criminal mischief in the stabbing death of 19-year-old Chantz Stevens.

Puentes also defended Angel Domingo Ochoa, a 19-year-old who was found guilty of homicide after the June 13, 2020, death of Lori Ann Letts, 48, of Davenport.

Before he left courtroom No. 4 at 8:49 a.m., Dinkins expressed his desire to have a new attorney. Latham encouraged him to speak with Puentes.

Dinkins is being held in same county where human remains were discovered near a small farm pond 3 miles north of DeWitt on March 22, 2021. Nine days later Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski confirmed the remains found by a pair of fishermen were those of Breasia.

Dinkins was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping on May 5, 2021.

Breasia was missing for almost a year. She was last seen alive late Thursday, July 9, or in the early hours of Friday, July 10, 2020, in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street, where she and her brother were visiting Dinkins.

The Davenport Police Department searched Credit Island and Dinkins was taken into custody. By July 12, 2020, he was in Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond for a sex-offender violation, a Class D felony. The charge — later expanded to three charges — was not related to Breasia's disappearance.

Two days after his formal arrest, police named Dinkins "a person of interest" in Breasia's disappearance.

