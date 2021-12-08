Judge to decide verdict in Davenport hit-and-run trial

DeVine showed pictures of the damage to the front of Blackwood's car, and asked witnesses to testify as to whether the damage was consistent with someone being thrown onto the hood of the car and carried for several feet.

"There is no way the defendant didn't know he struck Eric Johnson," DeVine said.

Defense attorney Douglas Scovil called Blackwood to the stand Wednesday morning. Blackwood testified that when he was driving home the night of the crash, he felt his car hit something, or get hit by something, and he stopped immediately to see what it was. Blackwood said he didn't see anything come onto the hood of his car, and when he got out of the car to look around he didn't notice the damage on the front of the car.

Blackwood said he walked up the street looking to see if there was someone who had thrown something at his car or if he had gone over anything. He said he didn't see anything, so he got back in his car and continued driving. He didn't look under his car.

"If I'd have thought there was anything to do with a human being, I'd have been on 911," Blackwood said.