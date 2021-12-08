Judge to decide verdict in Davenport hit-and-run trial

A judge will decide whether to convict a Davenport man charged with homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Mark Blackwood, 64, is accused of hitting and killing Eric L. Johnson, 60, of Rock Island, on Jan. 18. Blackwood allegedly dragged Johnson under his car for 2,050 feet, according to prosecutor Amy DeVine.
"This is a case about extreme callousness, but more importantly, it's about extreme recklessness," DeVine said in her opening statement Monday.
DeVine alleged in her opening and closing statements that Blackwood hit Johnson in the 1900 block of North Washington Street, Davenport, and carried him on the front of the car for about 140 feet. Johnson then fell and became entangled in the undercarriage of the vehicle, where he was dragged for another 2,050 feet to the 2600 block of North Fillmore Lane.
DeVine said Blackwood never stopped or called police regarding the crash. She called multiple witnesses throughout the three-day trial to support her claims, including police officers that investigated the scene, a paramedic who responded to the scene and tried performing life-saving measures on Johnson and a forensic specialist who examined Johnson's body.
DeVine showed pictures of the damage to the front of Blackwood's car, and asked witnesses to testify as to whether the damage was consistent with someone being thrown onto the hood of the car and carried for several feet.
"There is no way the defendant didn't know he struck Eric Johnson," DeVine said.
Defense attorney Douglas Scovil called Blackwood to the stand Wednesday morning. Blackwood testified that when he was driving home the night of the crash, he felt his car hit something, or get hit by something, and he stopped immediately to see what it was. Blackwood said he didn't see anything come onto the hood of his car, and when he got out of the car to look around he didn't notice the damage on the front of the car.
Blackwood said he walked up the street looking to see if there was someone who had thrown something at his car or if he had gone over anything. He said he didn't see anything, so he got back in his car and continued driving. He didn't look under his car.
"If I'd have thought there was anything to do with a human being, I'd have been on 911," Blackwood said.
He testified that he saw on the news that night there had been a hit and run on North Fillmore Lane, but he didn't think that was related to his experience because he had felt the impact on North Washington St. The next morning he saw on the news that police believed the body had been dragged from North Washington St. to where it was found on North Fillmore Lane. Blackwood said when he read that, he began to think it was probably related to his experience the night before. He said he didn't know whether or not to call the police, so he called a lawyer.
He was waiting on a response from the lawyer when police knocked on his door after noticing his damaged car parked in front of his house. When an officer asked if he knew why they were contacting him, he said he believed it had to do with the accident the night before and told them he was waiting to talk to a lawyer.
On cross-examination, DeVine asked Blackwood why he seemed so calm in police body camera footage after finding out he may have killed someone.
"Different people react in different manners," Blackwood said. "I'm not a person who panics."
Scovil argued in his opening and closing statements that Blackwood didn't act recklessly by continuing to drive after hitting Johnson because Blackwood didn't know he had hit someone.
"Obviously what occurred here was a tragic accident," Scovil said in his closing statement Wednesday. "(Blackwood) was aware he was involved in an accident. That's fine. You have to know you're involved in an accident with a person."
Judge Mark. R. Fowler will make the final decision after reviewing the arguments and the evidence. Blackwood waived his right to a jury trial on Nov. 10, so the verdict will be decided by a judge.
If convicted, Blackwood faces up to 15 years in prison for the combined charges. Homicide by vehicle is a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and leaving the scene of an accident is a class D felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.