Judge to issue court ruling on convicted murderer's petition

CAMBRIDGE – Convicted murderer Jim L. Richardson, 72, of Davenport was in Henry County Circuit Court Monday on the state's motion to dismiss his third amended petition for post-conviction relief.
Richardson was found guilty of the bludgeoning murder of Harold Collins of Coal Valley in an April 2003 jury trial and sentenced to 60 years in prison. The attack happened in the Collins home Aug. 2, 2002, but key evidence, bloody clothing, was found at John Deere Harvester Works where both men worked.
On Monday, attorneys argued for and against the motion to dismiss and Judge Gregory Chickris ultimately said he would take the matter under advisement and make a ruling within 14 days.
Defense attorney Nate Nieman argued that his client suffered from a number of claims of error. One of the defense's chief arguments was that Richardson was blind in his left eye and it would have been difficult for him to not only attack the deceased but also drive to his house at night in the dark.
Assistant State's Attorney Stephanie Barrick maintained that there were no affidavits attached to the petition to support Richardson's claim and only Richardson's "self-serving statements," but Nieman argued there was new case law that evidence can be presented later on at a third stage evidentiary hearing.
Barrick's response to Richardson's claim about being blind in one eye notes that he admitted to driving to the Collins' home in the dark.
On Monday, Judge Chickris noted that the jury heard testimony that Richardson was blind in his left eye and they still found him guilty.
“The state's two arguments that he failed to attach affidavits are not important,” said Nieman. “It's the medical records here that are important.”
He said he could bring a doctor to any third stage hearing.
The defense also argued the state failed to give Richardson a speedy trial, missing the definition by one day at 121 days.
Part of Monday's hearing was devoted to ascertaining whether the defendant had agreed to delay the case for eight days at the time of his preliminary hearing when his attorney was having emergency oral surgery and the lawyer filling in for him said he was unprepared for the hearing. The judge didn't wait for Richardson to ask for a continuance, but said he was putting off the hearing for a week.
In the spring, attorneys on both sides agreed to delay the start of the trial from February to March, and then the trial was further delayed to April when the state said it wanted to have certain evidence before going to trial.
Richardson's petition also claimed that the sentence was unconstitutional in that it didn't contemplate the fact that he wouldn't be able to rehabilitate himself.
Barrick said if the petition were to be successful, any remedy would be up to the judge.
Richardson is incarcerated at Western Illinois Correctional Center, Mt. Sterling. His projected parole date is August 12, 2062
