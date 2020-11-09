Judge to issue court ruling on convicted murderer's petition

On Monday, Judge Chickris noted that the jury heard testimony that Richardson was blind in his left eye and they still found him guilty.

“The state's two arguments that he failed to attach affidavits are not important,” said Nieman. “It's the medical records here that are important.”

He said he could bring a doctor to any third stage hearing.

The defense also argued the state failed to give Richardson a speedy trial, missing the definition by one day at 121 days.

Part of Monday's hearing was devoted to ascertaining whether the defendant had agreed to delay the case for eight days at the time of his preliminary hearing when his attorney was having emergency oral surgery and the lawyer filling in for him said he was unprepared for the hearing. The judge didn't wait for Richardson to ask for a continuance, but said he was putting off the hearing for a week.

In the spring, attorneys on both sides agreed to delay the start of the trial from February to March, and then the trial was further delayed to April when the state said it wanted to have certain evidence before going to trial.