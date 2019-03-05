The defense attorneys for Stanley Liggins made a last-minute plea Tuesday to dismiss the case against him or continue his re-trial that is slated to begin March 12.
Black Hawk County Aaron Hawbaker argued during a nearly two hour hearing in Scott County District Court that in Liggins’ prior three trials, prosecutors have represented to the court, attorneys and three juries that a plea agreement reached with a key witness was not in exchange for his cooperation and testimony in Liggins’ case.
He further argued that prosecutors repeatedly elicited testimony from the witness that he received no benefits for testimony against Liggins and that his plea agreement had nothing to do with the trial.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton adamantly denied the accusations and said that the record was clear that there has never been any attempt to hide the fact that the witness was to testify in Liggins’ case per the plea agreement and that the document was entered as an exhibit at all three trials.
Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, said she will take the matter under advisement and issue a written ruling.
Liggins, 57, will be tried a fourth time in the September 1990 death of Jennifer Lewis, 9, of Rock Island.
Prosecutors say the girl was sexually abuse and strangled before her body was set on fire in a field near a Davenport elementary school.
Liggins, who knew Lewis' mother and stepfather, had given Lewis a dollar to buy a pack of gum for him at a liquor store near her home before she disappeared.
He has long maintained his innocence.
Liggins was tried and convicted twice in the girl’s death; both convictions were overturned.
His third trial in Black Hawk County, where the trial was moved due to pretrial publicity, ended in a mistrial after jurors could not agree on a verdict.
Hawbaker on Thursday filed motions to dismiss the case, continue the trial recuse the prosecution, specifically Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton.
The motion specifically targeted the testimony of Antonio Holmes, who testified in all three trials that he saw Lewis and a black man at a Rock Island liquor store around the time of her disappearance. At all three trials, he identified that man as Liggins.
At the time he testified at Liggins’ first trial in February 1993, Holmes was awaiting sentencing on a charge of operating without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor.
He was facing the more serious charges of first-degree theft and second-degree burglary. He entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charge and receive a six-month jail sentence. The plea agreement also required that he testify truthfully at any trial he is called as a witness.
Hawbaker said Tuesday that he discovered court documents from that case last week. While he said that prosecutors have acknowledged that Holmes had a plea agreement that required him to testify, he argued that they were not upfront about the condition or the connection between the plea agreement and his testimony in Liggins' case.
He said that the “illicit testimony time and time again to the contrary” over the years culminated with Julie Walton’s question to Holmes at the 2018 trial when she asked him if he had ever been given anything by the county attorney’s office or law enforcement for his cooperation in the case.
Holmes said no, Hawbaker said.
“They continue with the fiction that ‘yes, he got a plea agreement, but there was no link between that plea agreement and Mr. Holmes’ willingness to testify,'” he said. “Not in a particular manner, but simply that he was cooperating with them and would provide testimony. That is the issue.”
He also said that Julie Walton dismissed two pending charges of burglary against Liggins ahead of Liggins’ 1995 retrial and that the defense needed more time to investigate whether that was linked to Holmes’ testimony.
Mike Walton argued that there is no evidence of misconduct in the case and that the defense motions are “just an ongoing attempt to delay this matter that this particular defense counsel has engaged in before.”
“We’re here again at the 11th hour on items that are suddenly discovered that in fact are public record,” he said. “It’s not like the items were just found under a rock.”
Walton argued that the plea agreement only required Holmes to testify truthfully at trial and not in a specific way. The terms of the plea agreement has never been hidden from the defense, he said.
He said that Holmes’ opinion that he did not receive any benefits from the county attorney’s office is just that, opinion, and that it’s clear from his testimony that he does not feel that the county attorney’s office has “ever done him any favors.”
“That’s his opinion, but the plea agreement itself is clear and in the record,” Walton said.
He further argued that the record showed that there was nothing unusual or extraordinary about the way the way Holmes’ criminal cases cited by the defense were handled by the county attorney’s office.