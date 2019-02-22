The presiding judge over Stanley Liggins’ fourth murder trial said Friday she will file a written ruling on whether prosecutors can tell jurors about a prior sexual abuse conviction involving a then-9-year-old Rock Island County girl.
Scott County prosecutors say his arrest in that abuse case came more than a month before the burned body of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis of Rock Island was discovered in a field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport.
Lewis was sexually abused and strangled before her body was doused in gasoline and set on fire on Sept. 17, 1990, prosecutors say.
Liggins, 57, an acquaintance of Lewis' mother and stepfather, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in Lewis’s death.
According to trial testimony, Lewis asked her mother if she could go to a nearby liquor store to buy Liggins a pack of gum with a dollar he had given her earlier that night.
He was tried, convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. Both convictions were overturned and new trials were ordered.
His third trial began in late August in Black Hawk County, where they trial had been moved due to pretrial publicity. Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, declared a mistrial after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict.
His next trial is slated to begin March 12 in Black Hawk County.
Prosecutors in 2017 and during Liggins’ third trial asked Greve to allow them to introduce testimony and evidence of his prior sexual abuse conviction. The judge denied the motions, saying that the evidence was too prejudicial and would inflame the jury.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton filed a motion asking the judge to reconsider her earlier rulings on Jan. 31.
During a nearly hourlong hearing, Walton argued the evidence is needed to show Liggins had intent and motive to kill Lewis.
She pointed to the May 1991 trial testimony of the girl in the Rock Island County case, who said Liggins’ had fondled her in his Milan apartment after she asked him for a washcloth to clean up juice that spilled on her leg.
The girl screamed, hit Liggins, ran out of his apartment and told a neighbor what happened.
He was convicted in that case and sentenced to seven years in prison.
“That little girl got away,” Walton said. “That little girl got to talk, that little girl got to get the attention of the police and the attention that that little girl brought to the crime that was perpetrated against her caused the defendant to be arrested. And at the time of Jennifer’s murder, the defendant was on bond pending that case. That goes to motive, that goes to why Jennifer was not only sexually abused, but she was killed.”
Walton argued the evidence will further allow prosecutors to rebut the defense’s argument that police “rushed to judgement” when they zeroed in on Liggins as a suspect.
Liggins’ attorney, Black Hawk County Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker, argued identity has always been the key issue in this case and nothing has changed since Greve’s earlier rulings “to upset the balance that the court found that the evidence that the state intends to introduce is substantially more prejudicial than it is probative.”
He argued prosecutors failed to establish there is a need for the evidence in light of other available evidence and pointed to the fact that prosecutors twice before were able to win a conviction without that evidence.
Hawbaker said there was no need to add this evidence to rebut the defense’s contention that “they got the wrong guy.”
“That’s been the argument for…29 years,” he said.