A judge will announce his verdict Friday afternoon in the trial of a Davenport man accused of robbing and fatally shooting 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson in his home in September 2017.
Christopher Dixon, 36, waived his right to a jury trial in Scott County District Court and opted instead to have his case decided by District Court Judge Henry Latham.
His bench trial began Aug. 26 and wrapped up Aug. 29.
Dixon is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Prosecutors say Dixon and co-defendants Tristin Alderman, 23, D'marithe Culbreath, 22, Nakita Wiseman, 23, and Darell Williams, 20, conspired to rob Tumlinson of drugs and money in the early morning hours of Sept. 21, 2017, at his South Nevada Avenue home.
Tumlinson and his girlfriend, Jacey Grubbs, were asleep in their bedroom when they were shot multiple times. Grubbs suffered life-threatening injuries but survived.
Tumlinson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prosecutor say Alderman was the mastermind behind the attempted robbery and recruited Wiseman and Dixon. Dixon then recruited Williams, his stepson, and Culbreath, prosecutors say.
Dixon denied involvement, and told police that he went to the area that day to sell marijuana to Alderman.
Alderman and Culbreath were convicted in December and are serving life in prison. Wiseman pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery and was sentenced in December to up to 35 years in prison.
Williams pleaded guilty earlier this year to first-degree burglary and was sentenced in September to up to 25 years in prison.