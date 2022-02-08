Judge's ruling means Orion couple will get to keep their cats

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — An Orion couple will be allowed to keep up to 10 cats — seven more than the existing Orion ordinance calls for — according to a Henry County Circuit Court ruling by Judge Dana McReynolds on Tuesday.

McReynolds granted a defense motion to dismiss an amended complaint about the cats that was filed by the village of Orion.

The case has already been to the appellate court, where it was decided in favor of the village. After the hearing, village attorney John Ames said it would be a board decision whether or not to appeal Tuesday's ruling. Mayor James Cooper only made reference to the idea that in his opinion four years was enough for the case to continue.

McReynolds said for him the case hinged on the effect of the minutes of an April 2014 village board meeting and what the village did with the minutes subsequent to that.

Meeting minutes indicated the village voted to allow Patti Hardi and Michael Larson to keep up to 10 cats and five dogs through their natural life but not to allow them to add any new animals after that.

The board then corrected the minutes in February of 2018, saying there was no vote on the cats.

Hardi is a former Orion animal control officer and was housing the village's loose cats at the couple's rental property. The mayor said he terminated her from the position after “totally unacceptable excessive food charges” were going on “month after month after month.” He said he had no idea she was taking the cats to her premises. There was mention there might have been as many as 70 cats involved. Hardi pleaded guilty in 2016 to a misdemeanor regarding the cats' care and the rental property they were housed in has since been demolished.

The judge asked the Orion mayor Tuesday whether it would have been normal practice to approve meeting minutes at the next subsequent board meeting.

“I take it they weren't corrected at the following meeting,” he said.

“We made a correction when we discovered an error was made. Our entire board voted on the correction,” Cooper said.

There was also an October 2014 meeting referring to the April decision. The minutes of the October 2014 meeting were never corrected.

Defense attorney Larry Vandersnick maintained the board had only corrected the minutes after filing the nuisance lawsuit against the couple, fearing they would lose the suit.

The couple declined to say how many cats they currently have. Vandersnick said only that they are within their state kennel license.

The original complaint was filed by the village in July of 2017.

