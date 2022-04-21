June clinic will help people remove Rock Island County criminal cases from their records.

Quad-Citians can learn in June how to have Rock Island County criminal cases removed from their records.

The event, called an expungement clinic, is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 6 at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline, according to a news release from Prairie State Legal Services, one of the organizers.

Criminal records can interfere with educational opportunities and job and housing searches, the release states. At the clinic, people can consult with an attorney about how certain criminal records can be sealed or expunged (removed). The service is free.

There are income eligibility requirements for participation, and registration is required, the release states. Before the clinic, those wishing to participate also must provide the organizers with a copy of their Illinois Access and Review fingerprinting report.

People who want to participate can register by leaving a voicemail with their name and contact information at 309-283-3744, the release states. They can also register at tinyurl.com/2p8v68t3.

Anyone with questions about the clinic can contact Prairie State at 309-283-3744, or Kevin Hempy, of the group, at khempy@pslegal.org.

Other sponsors for the clinic include Project Now, and the Public Interest Law Initiative.

