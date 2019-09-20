A Scott County jury will continue their deliberations Monday morning in the retrial of Latrice Lacey, who is accused of assaulting a man with a sledgehammer in front of his workplace in April 2018.
The jury of nine women and three men deliberated briefly later Friday afternoon following closing arguments from Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and defense attorney Murray Bell in the fifth day of Lacey’s trial.
Judge Stuart Werling sent them home for the day around 4:30 p.m.
Lacey, 35, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, is charged with domestic abuse assault-display or use of a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury; first-degree harassment; and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, all misdemeanors.
She was tried on the charges in March; presiding Judge Nancy Tabor declared a mistrial when the jury could not reach a unanimous decision.
Prosecutors argued at both trials that the morning of April 30, 2018, Lacey, armed with a two-pound sledgehammer, went to McDonnell Property Management, then known as McDonnell & Associated, on Pershing Avenue in Davenport to confront the man.
The two had once had an intimate relationship and had lived together off and on for years.
Lacey believed the man had damaged her property and her boyfriend’s property earlier that morning and had gone down to his workplace to confront him, Walton said in his closing argument Friday.
“She was fed up,” he said. “She was angry. That's understandable. But you don't bring a hammer to go confront somebody. And she was not there with legitimate purpose. She was there to attack (the man). You'll see that in the video. And when she did that, she communicated a threat to commit bodily injury.”
Walton said surveillance video captured from across the street shows that Lacey was the aggressor and that her version of what happened is inconsistent and not credible.
He pointed to the testimony of a woman who lives nearby and said she heard a woman yelling profanities.
He also pointed to the testimony of the man’s co-worker, Mark McDonnell, who said Lacey was the aggressor and struck the man’s arm with the hammer.
Walton said Lacey also made inconsistent statements about the nature of her relationship with the man. He said Lacey told officers that he was her uncle but later admitted that they had had a sexual relationship.
You have free articles remaining.
Bell said in his closing argument that the man was a jealous ex-lover who was upset because Lacey was dating a white man. He became increasingly upset when she stopped responding to his requests to talk, Bell said.
She stopped responding to him, Lacey has testified, after he choked her in his home in late January 2018. She testified that she was in fear for her life.
After discovering the damage to her boyfriend’s vehicle, the morning of April 30, 2018, Lacey’s friend picked her up to take her to the police station.
She took the hammer, which she found next to the damaged vehicle, and brought it with her to give to police.
On the way to the police station, she saw the man’s truck at his workplace and they stopped to talk to him.
“She's complying with his request,” Bell argued. “That is a legitimate purpose. The fact that it turned bad after she got there, the fact that she believed it's not going to be bad, there's a video camera right up there, shows that she didn't expect to go down there and get in a fight. Why would you go someplace where there's a camera and get in a fight intentionally? She responded to the bad acts of (the man).”
Bell said the man started pushing her as soon as he walked out of the building and she got him up against the window to stop him from pushing her.
When she got in the car to leave, the man got on top of Lacey and threatened her, Bell said. She got out the hammer when the man went after her friend, he said.
Bell argued there was no way of knowing whether the injury to the man's arm was caused by the hammer because the man chose not to testify at trial.
Walton argued that if Lacey was “terrified” of the man, she should have called 911 and have police investigate the scene at her home.
“You don't go looking for him if you're terrified,” he said. “You don't go looking for him. It's just not reasonable or common sense. So she picks up the hammer, rather than have the police come, which they did later, and the police are going to be involved no matter what."
The attorneys also disagreed on when the man actually moved out of Lacey's home. One of the elements of domestic abuse assault is that those involved were family or household members within one year prior to April 30.