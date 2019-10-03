A Scott County Jury on Thursday found a Davenport man guilty of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.
Chadwick Allen Puckett, 48, of 3724 W. Lombard St., was found guilty of one count each of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and indecent contact with a child.
Puckett faces a prison sentence of 25 years in prison for the second-degree sexual abuse conviction, five years in prison on the lascivious acts with a child conviction, and two years in prison for the indecent contact with a child conviction.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police officer Jonathon Douglas, an investigation into Puckett began April 10, 2018, after a complaint was received regarding the abuse.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the affidavit, at about 9 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2018, the victim was sleeping on a couch in Puckett’s home when he sexually abused her.
A child witness who was sleeping on an adjacent couch in the same room watched Puckett sit on a coffee table and begin abusing the victim.
Puckett is being held in the Scott County Jail pending a sentencing hearing which has been scheduled for Nov. 21 in Scott County District Court.