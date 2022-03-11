Jury finds Chicago man guilty of murder in 2020 Silvis shooting

A Rock Island County jury on Friday found Jerry J. Sanders guilty of first-degree murder in relation to the 2020 killing of Jeremy Jackson, 33, of East Moline.

The jury deliberated for about three hours before returning its verdict against Sanders, 37, of Chicago, according to county court records. The trial began Monday.

Silvis and East Moline police officers responding to a report of a shooting found Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound in the early morning hours on Aug. 30, 2020 in the area of 19th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline. An ensuing investigation determined Jackson was shot in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue Court in Silvis.

A warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Sanders’ arrest in September of 2020, according to Rock Island County court records. Sanders was arrested on the warrant in April. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 9, according to court records.

A second man, Keith O. Richardson, 43, East Moline, was charged with obstruction of justice in relation to the killing, according to previous reporting.

That case is still pending, with Richardson’s next court date scheduled for March 15, court records state.

Richardson was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond, court records state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.