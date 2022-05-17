Jury finds Iowa man guilty in deadly 2019 Moline crash that killed a Milan woman

A Rock Island County jury found an Iowa man guilty of the death of a Milan woman in a 2019 vehicle crash.

Jurors deliberated for about four hours Friday after about a week of testimony and arguments before convicting Armand Cannon, 27, of Grand Mound, of reckless homicide in the death of Tammy Loos, 51, of Milan, according to court records.

Cannon was also found guilty of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol resulting in death.

Cannon was remanded without bond, and a status hearing was scheduled for Friday morning, according to court records.

The crash happened the evening of March 27, 2019, when a stolen van collided with a Ford Escape at John Deere Road and 16th Street, according to the Moline Police Department. Loos, a passenger in the Ford Escape, was sent to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where she died.

The van was reported stolen on March 24 out of Cedar County, Iowa, according to the Moline police. A pistol, two rifles and two BB guns were recovered from the van. All three alleged occupants, including Cannon, were arrested at the scene or nearby.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office initially charged Cannon with reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle for the fatal crash and later added a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Authorities say Cannon was the driver of the stolen van and disregarded a traffic signal, causing the collision that killed Loos and badly injured another occupant of the vehicle, who was identified in the record as Matthew Burroughs.

The other two people charged because of the crash were: Alex Garrels, now 28, of Walcott; and Amy Taylor, now 30, of Davenport.

Garrels was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and with being in possession of a stolen vehicle, according to court records. Taylor was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Garrels pleaded guilty in October 2019 to both charges, according to court records.

He was given a 10-year sentence, though he qualified for day-for-day credit and credit for time served, which means he will serve about half of that sentence.

Garrels was still in custody Friday, held at the Sheridan Correctional Center, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He could be eligible for parole in August 2023 and could be discharged from his sentence in 2025.

Taylor pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle in July 2019 and was sentenced to 13 ½ years in prison, though she also qualified for day-for-day and time-served credits.

She was also still in prison, being held at the Logan Correctional Center, according to the corrections department. She could be put on parole in September 2024 and her projected release date is in 2026.

